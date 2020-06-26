Nagpur reports 18 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

cities

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Nagpur appears to be on the wane, as 18 fresh cases were reported and 53 patients were discharged from the city’s three hospitals on Friday after they recovered from the viral infection.

However, two Covid-19 related deaths were reported on Friday.

A woman (40), a resident of Mominpura, who was admitted at Mayo General Hospital died on Friday afternoon, a few hours after a senior citizen (64) had passed away.

So far, 23 people have died in Nagpur because of the viral infection, and 1,402 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported to date, including 1,031 recoveries.

The first 100 Covid-19 patients recovered after nearly a month of the viral outbreak, 200 in another three days, and 300 by the next five days.

Dr. Sajal Mitra, dean, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), said the senior citizen was initially admitted to a private nursing home, but was later shifted to Mayo General Hospital after he tested Covid-19 positive. He passed away in the hospital on Friday morning, Dr. Mitra added.

A new laboratory, equipped to conduct Covid-19 tests, has been set up by Nagpur University at its Amravati Road campus.

The varsity authorities are awaiting the final nod from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) before tests can be conducted in the new facility, which is housed in the four rooms of the commerce department.

At present, the yet-to-be-functional laboratory has a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) machine and the university authorities have requested the divisional commissioner, Nagpur, for one more machine.

Four laboratory technicians have undergone the requisite training to conduct Covid-19 tests at the city’s government-run Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital; the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nagpur and National Environmental and Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur.