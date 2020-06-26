e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Nagpur reports 18 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

Nagpur reports 18 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

A woman (40), a resident of Mominpura, who was admitted at Mayo General Hospital died on Friday afternoon, a few hours after a senior citizen (64) had passed away.

cities Updated: Jun 26, 2020 17:50 IST
Pradip Kumar Maitra
Pradip Kumar Maitra
Hindustan Times, Nagpur
So far, 23 people have died in Nagpur because of the viral infection, and 1,402 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported to date, including 1,031 recoveries.Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times
So far, 23 people have died in Nagpur because of the viral infection, and 1,402 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported to date, including 1,031 recoveries.Photo by Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times
         

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Nagpur appears to be on the wane, as 18 fresh cases were reported and 53 patients were discharged from the city’s three hospitals on Friday after they recovered from the viral infection.

However, two Covid-19 related deaths were reported on Friday.

A woman (40), a resident of Mominpura, who was admitted at Mayo General Hospital died on Friday afternoon, a few hours after a senior citizen (64) had passed away.

So far, 23 people have died in Nagpur because of the viral infection, and 1,402 Covid-19 positive cases have been reported to date, including 1,031 recoveries.

The first 100 Covid-19 patients recovered after nearly a month of the viral outbreak, 200 in another three days, and 300 by the next five days.

Dr. Sajal Mitra, dean, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), said the senior citizen was initially admitted to a private nursing home, but was later shifted to Mayo General Hospital after he tested Covid-19 positive. He passed away in the hospital on Friday morning, Dr. Mitra added.

A new laboratory, equipped to conduct Covid-19 tests, has been set up by Nagpur University at its Amravati Road campus.

The varsity authorities are awaiting the final nod from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) before tests can be conducted in the new facility, which is housed in the four rooms of the commerce department.

At present, the yet-to-be-functional laboratory has a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) machine and the university authorities have requested the divisional commissioner, Nagpur, for one more machine.

Four laboratory technicians have undergone the requisite training to conduct Covid-19 tests at the city’s government-run Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital; the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Nagpur and National Environmental and Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur.

tags
top news
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
In 3 video messages, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka amp up attack on PM
In 3 video messages, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka amp up attack on PM
‘No question of lockdown in Bengaluru,’ says Karnataka CM
‘No question of lockdown in Bengaluru,’ says Karnataka CM
Record spike of 605 new Covid-19 cases take Andhra’s tally past 11,000-mark
Record spike of 605 new Covid-19 cases take Andhra’s tally past 11,000-mark
Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19, likely to be discharged today
Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19, likely to be discharged today
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In