Naidu accuses YSR Congress of vandalising TDP offices, demands Prez rule in Andhra

Alleging a complete breakdown of law and order in Andhra Pradesh under the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regime, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday demanded imposition of President’s Rule in the state by invoking Article 356 of the Constitution.

Naidu also called for a complete shutdown across the state on Wednesday in protest against the alleged vandalism by the YSRCP leaders and cadres on the TDP offices in several parts of the state since Tuesday morning.

Describing the alleged vandalism by the YSRC cadres as state-sponsored terrorism, Naidu alleged that Director General of Police Gautam Sawang had colluded with the chief minister and perpetrated attacks on the TDP cadres in a pre-planned manner.

“The TDP state headquarters is very close to the DGP office. Yet, the police remained mute spectators when the YSRCP mobs were vandalising our party office with sticks, rods and stones. Similar attacks were carried out on all the TDP offices across the state in collusion with the police,” he said on Tuesday.

The TDP chief also called up Union home minister Amit Shah and complained to him about the alleged attacks by the YSRCP mobs on the TDP state headquarters at Mangalagiri in Guntur district and party offices in several other districts. He told him that several TDP workers were injured in the attack, and scores of vehicles were damaged by the frenzied mobs.

Naidu requested Shah to see that adequate security and protection be provided to the TDP offices and party leaders by the Central police force. “The Union minister assured to look into the matter and asked for a formal police complaint about the attacks,” an official statement from the TDP office said.

The TDP chief also spoke to Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan on phone and complained to him about the attacks by the YSRCP cadres on the TDP offices and leaders.

It all began with a press conference by TDP official spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhi in the morning, where he criticised the state government for not taking any action against rampant ganja cultivation in the tribal areas of Visakhapatnam.

Pattabhi found fault with the police for serving notices on a former TDP minister Nakka Ananda Babu, who alleged that certain YSRC leaders were involved in the smuggling of narcotics. In the process of criticising the Jagan government, the TDP spokesman used some foul words against the chief minister.

Pattabhi’s foul-mouthing of Jagan evoked strong protests from YSRCP leaders and cadres, who went on a rampage and attacked the TDP offices in several parts of the state. They also burnt the effigies of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu and raised slogans against Pattabhi and Naidu.

At Mangalagiri, the YSRC cadres attacked the TDP headquarters and ransacked the office and damaged vehicles. They also attacked Pattabhi’s house and damaged the furniture.

YSRCP legislator from Guntur T J R Sudhakar Babu said the TDP leaders had crossed all limits of decency in using foul language against the chief minister. “We don’t mind if the TDP leaders criticize people’s issues and policy issues of the government. But we won’t tolerate if they use abusive language against our leader,” he said.

Meanwhile, DGP Gautam Sawang made a statement not to get agitated by the provocative language being used by the political parties. “We shall take appropriate action against those who instigate people with their comments. At the same time, we will not hesitate to take stern action against those who take the law into their hands,” he said.

Appealing to the people to maintain restraint, the DGP said action would be taken against the perpetrators of violence. “Additional police forces have been deployed all over the state to prevent any retaliatory attacks,” he said.