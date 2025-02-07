Naidu backtracks on pre-poll promises, kicks up political row

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s latest statement that he will not be able to implement some of the “Super Six” guarantees — promised by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-led coalition before the elections — till the improvement of state financial position, has triggered a political debate in the state. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that if there were sufficient funds in the state exchequer, he wouldn’t hesitate for a moment to implement the welfare schemes (ANI)

While speaking to reporters at the state secretariat last week, Naidu referred to a recent NITI Aayog report on the crippling of state finances during the previous YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in 2022-23, Naidu said he was not in a position to implement some of the promised welfare schemes due to financial constraints.

Some of the schemes, which Naidu had promised before the last elections under the “Super Six” guarantees are: free travel for women in state-run RTC buses, payment of ₹20,000 to each farmer under the Annadata Sukhibhava scheme, ₹15,000 to women under the Thalliki Vandanam (for sending children to schools) scheme, ₹1,500 under the Adabidda Nidhi scheme, and an unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 for jobless youth.

He said that if there were sufficient funds in the state exchequer, he wouldn’t hesitate for a moment to implement the welfare schemes. “I cannot lie to the people and keep them in dark about the situation. I am revealing the factual position so that people can understand the reality,” he said.

He clarified that funds allocated for projects such as Polavaram, Amaravati, and the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant cannot be diverted for welfare schemes. “Once the financial situation stabilises, welfare schemes such as Thalli Ki Vandanam and Annadata Sukhibhava will be implemented,” he said.

He said excessive loans with high-interest rates, lack of capital expenditure, increased taxes, and other issues during the YSRCP’s tenure had pushed Andhra Pradesh into a severe debt crisis. “People of the state need to be aware of these facts and challenges before us,” Naidu said.

He claimed that the state government lacked the capacity to pay back the debts incurred. “The previous government mortgaged government offices and spent borrowed money recklessly. Revenue cannot increase if loans are misused,” he said.

Naidu’s statement created a big uproar in the state politics, with the opposition parties taking a dig at him for reneging on the pre-election promises. “The statement clearly exposes Naidu’s hypocrisy and lack of credibility. We have already told the people before the elections that he was making impractical promises which are outside the state resources,” YSRCP official spokesman and former minister Ambati Rambabu said.

He alleged that by blaming the previous Jagan government for the financial constraints, Naidu was only trying to find an alibi to skip implementation of “Super Six” guarantees. “Spreading falsehood has been the trademark of Naidu who had said during elections that Jagan had taken loans worth ₹14 lakh crore and after assuming office the same figure has come down drastically to ₹6.46 lakh crore,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila took to X to lash out at Naidu for backtracking on his pre-election promises. “Naidu’s statement is a testament to his inability to implement the guarantees,” she said.

Sharmila ridiculed Naidu’s argument that in order to execute schemes, revenue needs to increase. “His approach seems like tying a heavy stone to someone’s neck. The trust people placed in him by giving him power has been grossly betrayed,” she said.

Claiming that there’s no financial feasibility for Naidu’s schemes, Sharmila ridiculed Naidu for blaming the YSRCP government’s financial mismanagement. “Didn’t Chandrababu Naidu know about this situation before making promises in the elections?” she asked.

Political analyst Thelakapalli Ravi said there is a growing feeling among the people that Naidu has betrayed their faith in him. “All said and done, Jagan had implemented whatever welfare schemes he had promised before 2019 elections, even if he pushed the state into a financial crisis,” he said.

Ravi observed that t Naidu, who has more than four decades of experience in politics and had been the chief minister thrice in the past, should have thought twice before he announced welfare schemes with increased benefits during the elections.

“It is quite obvious that his priority was to win the elections by hook or crook. Now, he has thrown up his hands in implementing the schemes. This will erode the credibility of not only Naidu but also the entire political system,” Ravi said.

Jagan, who returned to Tadepalli on Tuesday after a three-week London tour, held a meeting with senior party leaders and chalked out a programme of action to expose Naidu’s failures in implementing the welfare schemes.

“Despite the grand pre-election publicity around the ‘Super Six’ promises, Naidu has now backtracked, citing various excuses to mislead the public. We shall take this issue to the people and expose Naidu’s deceptive tactics more aggressively,” a statement from the YSRCP, quoting Jagan said.

Realising that his statement has triggered resentment among the people, Naidu has decided to advance the implementation of at least two schemes — Annadata Sukhibhava and Thalliki Vandanam, with effect from June. A decision to this effect was taken at the TDP politburo meeting held on Friday last.

State agriculture minister K Atchannaidu said the chief minister was keen on fulfilling every promise made in the manifesto. “The Annadata Sukhibhava scheme for farmers will be implemented before Kharif season and the money will be disbursed in three instalments over the year. Similarly, the incentives for mothers under Thalliki Vandanam will be implemented from the next academic year,” he added.