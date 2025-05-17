Naidu leads Tiranga Yatra in Vijayawada hailing Operation Sindoor

More than 15,000 people participated in the massive Tiranga Yatra rally held by the ruling Telugu Desam Party and its alliance partners in Andhra Pradesh – the Jana Sena Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party - in Vijayawada on Friday, to hail the recent Indian military mission - Operation Sindoor, to decimate terrorist bases in Pakistan. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and deputy CM Pawan Kalyan take part in the Tiranga rally, in Vijayawada on Friday. (HT Photo)

TDP president and chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu led the rally, joined by NDA allies, as the tricolour fluttered high throughout the march.

The rally, held in tribute to India’s armed forces and their sacrifices, echoed with nationalistic slogans and witnessed enthusiastic participation from all sections of society.

Addressing the massive gathering, Naidu evoked strong sentiments about recent terror incidents. “When we hear the name ‘Pahalagam’, it triggers anger and fury within us. It is a situation that warns us to stay alert and vigilant,” he said.

Citing the heartbreaking terror incident he added, “A husband was killed in front of his wife, a father was killed in front of his son — they were asked their religion and name before being murdered. After witnessing such incidents, every Indian felt a surge of anger.”

Endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for avenging the Pahalgam terror attack, Naidu said the Prime Minister had decided that there is no place on this soil for a terrorist who wiped off “Sindoor” from the forehead of our daughters. “That’s when Operation Sindoor was launched,” he said.

Deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan, BJP state president and MP Daggubati Purandeswari, state ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and top officials took part in the Tiranga Yatra.