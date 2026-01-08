Naidu sets March ’27 target to complete Polavaram Ph 1

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced that phase-I of the Polavaram major irrigation project being constructed on Godavari River with 100% central assistance would be completed by March 2027. Andhra Pradesh chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducts an aerial survey of the progress of works at the Polavaram Project during a visit, on Wednesday. (@ncbn)

Speaking to reporters after conducting an aerial survey of the Polavaram project and inspecting the project works, the chief minister said the construction of new diaphragm wall [a horizontal concrete structure across the river bed on which earth-cum-rock fill (ECRF) dam is constructed] is nearing completion and it would be ready by February 15.

“The target has been set to all the phase-I works of the project by March 2027 to release water. The main dam works are nearing completion and embankment works will be completed by June. A target has been set to complete ECRF dam gap-2 works by March next year and R&R works within one year,” Naidu said.

The chief minister said with the completion of Polavaram project, largest inland water ways would be made available and through Polavaram right and left canals connectivity would be provided.

“Steps have been taken to supply water to Visakhapatnam through Polavaram left main canal. Irrigation facilities will be provided in both Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts through the left main canal,” he said.

Through Pattiseema lift irrigation scheme, the Krishna delta was stabilized and helped to take Godavari water to Krishna River and thereby to Rayalaseema region. “As a result, Rayalaseema emerged as a horticulture hub and the state government has been initiating steps to make Rayalaseema as global horticulture hub,” he said.

Describing Polavaram project as a lifeline of Andhra Pradesh, the chief minister said that his life ambition is to complete Polavaram project and linking of rivers across the country. He said that with the interlinking of rivers the state will become drought free and lead to development of all the regions and pointed out that during the Vajpayee regime at the Centre, a task force was formed to study on linking of rivers.

Expressing concern over politicizing water sharing issues between two Telugu states, Naidu made it clear that he never objected to projects in Telangana and questioned if it is correct to object to the Polavaram project. It is not correct to politicize water issues to raise disputes between two Telugu states. When there is excess water in Godavari, there is nothing wrong in using it, he said.

“Once we complete the Polavaram project, we can use Godavari excess water, preserve Krishna water to supply the Krishna water to Rayalaseema region and if there is excess water we can supply water to Telangana also,” he said.

The chief minister said that the TDP government had spent ₹65,000 crore during 2014-19 towards development of the irrigation sector including ₹12,000 crore in Rayalaseema region itself.

State minister for water resources Nimmala Ramanaidu and minister for information and public relations K Parthasarathi accompanied the chief minister during the Polavaram visit.