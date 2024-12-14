Naidu unveils vision document for ‘wealthy, healthy, happy’ Andhra

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday unveiled the document for Swarnandhra-2047 (Golden Andhra Pradesh) vision document, with the slogan of health, wealth and happiness for all by removing economic inequalities and eradication of poverty in the next 23 years. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu signs the document during the unveiling of the 'Swarna Andhra @ 2047 Vision Document', at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada on Friday. State Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh also present. (ANI)

Addressing the gathering after unveiling the document at a glittering function in Vijayawada, Naidu said the Vision-2047 would change the course and direction of the state and would herald a new history.

“We are moving forward with the resolve that the Telugu community will become number one in the world. Our goal is for Andhra Pradesh to lead the country,” he said.

The chief minister said at present, the per capita income in the state is less than US $3,000. By 2047, the target is to increase the per capita income to US $ 42,000. “This is possible only through reforms in various sectors and our ultimate objective is to bring about a radical change in the people’s lives,” he said.

He said the “Swarnandhra-2047 vision” was aimed at creating a society free of poverty should become our mantra. “Economic inequalities must be reduced. Poverty eradication should follow the P4 (people, public, private partnership) model,” he said,

Naidu recalled that he had launched the Vision 2020 initiative during his earlier stint as the chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh, wherein he advocated emergence of an IT professional from every household. “It has become a reality now. Now, as part of Vision 2047, every household should produce an entrepreneur. Providing employment and livelihood opportunities for everyone is the goal,” he said.

The chief minister said his government was encouraging industrial setups and working towards generating jobs. “By providing skill training, we will develop human resources. Giving priority to water security, we are laying the foundation for a drought-free Andhra Pradesh. We have included integrating technology with agriculture as part of the vision,” Naidu added.

The Swarnandhra-2047 vision document has declared 10 guiding principles for the all-round development of the state in the next 23 years. They are: Zero Poverty, Employment, Water security, Farmer-Agri Tech, Skilling & Human Resources Development, Global Best Logistics, Cost Optimisation-Energy & Fuel, Product Perfection, Swachh Andhra and Deep Tech-All Walks of Life.

“Swarna Andhra vision outlines the roadmap for elevating Andhra Pradesh to new heights, focusing on economic growth, social development, and environmental sustainability. Over the next five years, Andhra Pradesh’s economy is projected to grow at 15% yearly rate, leading to approximately doubling of per capita income. By 2047, Andhra Pradesh is envisaged to have a transformative shift in its demographic, social and economic profile,” the document said.