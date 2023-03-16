‘Nalayak should be arrested’: DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said DGP Praveen Sood had been filing cases against leaders from his party, and threatened to take strict action against him once the Congress is back to power. (PTI)

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday hit out at the state’s director general of police Praveen Sood and sought his arrest, claiming that the DGP had been protecting the ruling BJP workers in the state.

Calling the DGP “nalayak” (useless), Shivakumar said Sood had been filing cases against leaders from his party, and threatened to take strict action against him once the Congress is back to power.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader said , “Our DGP is ‘nalayak’ and he is not fit for his job. Immediately, there should be a case against him, and he should be arrested. The election commission should remove him.”

“He has been in service for the last three years and how many more days will he continue to be a BJP worker? He has registered around 25 cases against Congress leaders and not even a single case against BJP leaders in the state,” Shivakumar said.

He further said, “In upcoming assembly elections, the Congress will come to power, and the action will be serious against the DGP. A case must be filed against him for not doing his duty in a proper way,”

Shivakumar said the Congress will win at least 150 seats out of 224 in the upcoming assembly elections due before May this year.

The DGP did not respond to the Congress leader’s allegations.