Home / India News / ‘Nalayak should be arrested’: DK Shivakumar

‘Nalayak should be arrested’: DK Shivakumar

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 16, 2023 01:08 AM IST

Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader said , “Our DGP is ‘nalayak’ and he is not fit for his job. Immediately, there should be a case against him, and he should be arrested. The election commission should remove him”

Bengaluru

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said DGP Praveen Sood had been filing cases against leaders from his party, and threatened to take strict action against him once the Congress is back to power. (PTI)
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said DGP Praveen Sood had been filing cases against leaders from his party, and threatened to take strict action against him once the Congress is back to power. (PTI)

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar on Wednesday hit out at the state’s director general of police Praveen Sood and sought his arrest, claiming that the DGP had been protecting the ruling BJP workers in the state.

Calling the DGP “nalayak” (useless), Shivakumar said Sood had been filing cases against leaders from his party, and threatened to take strict action against him once the Congress is back to power.

Speaking to reporters, the Congress leader said , “Our DGP is ‘nalayak’ and he is not fit for his job. Immediately, there should be a case against him, and he should be arrested. The election commission should remove him.”

“He has been in service for the last three years and how many more days will he continue to be a BJP worker? He has registered around 25 cases against Congress leaders and not even a single case against BJP leaders in the state,” Shivakumar said.

He further said, “In upcoming assembly elections, the Congress will come to power, and the action will be serious against the DGP. A case must be filed against him for not doing his duty in a proper way,”

Shivakumar said the Congress will win at least 150 seats out of 224 in the upcoming assembly elections due before May this year.

The DGP did not respond to the Congress leader’s allegations.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out