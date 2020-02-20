‘Namaste Trump’ will be akin to ‘Howdy Modi!’ event: MEA on US President’s India visit

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 17:45 IST

The ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad hosted for US President Donald Trump will be similar to the ‘Howdy Modi’ event held in Houston in September last year, Raveesh Kumar, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said on Thursday.

“We are eagerly waiting for President Donald Trump’s visit, it will strengthen our global strategic ties”, Raveesh told reporters here during a weekly press briefing.

The US President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump will be coming to India for a two-day trip on February 24. The visit, a first by Trumps’ to India, is being seen as a major boost to India-US ties.

The couple will be start their visit in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, and Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on the first day, after which they will proceed to Delhi in the evening for an official reception and bilateral talks.

Melania will likely visit a Delhi government school to see the widely appreciated ‘Happiness Curriculum’ introduced by the state in July, 2018.

An assorted platter of baked sweets has been put on menu for the Trumps, who are expected to stay at the ITC Maurya hotel in New Delhi’s Chanakyapuri.

The Presidential couple is expected to dine at the hotel’s Indian restaurant, Bukhara, known for its iconic Dal Bukhara and non-vegetarian delicacies. While the chef has not divulged the full details of ‘Trump platter’, traditional Indian sweets or mithai may be on the menu for the US president, who is known to have a sweet tooth.

Trump’s itinerary for Delhi is being expected to be a jam-packed affair, including an open-press event at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Tuesday morning, followed by a visit to the Rajghat, a lunch meeting with Prime Minister Modi at Hyderabad House, and an early evening state banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind.