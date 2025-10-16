Nara Lokesh claims Andhra is a double engine bullet train

Describing Andhra Pradesh as a “double-engine bullet train” powered by the Telugu Desam Party-led NDA government, state information technology minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday said the state government was committed to balanced regional development and investment-driven growth. Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Minister for IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh with Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian during a meeting in New Delhi. (ANI PHOTO)

Speaking to reporters at Amaravati on his return from New Delhi where he took part in the signing of an agreement with Google to set up the AI-based data centre in Visakhapatnam, Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh would have one capital, with development reaching all corners.

He outlined several new investments and infrastructure projects across different regions of the state — pumped storage and cement factories are being set up in Anantapur and Kurnool and electronics manufacturing ecosystems are being developed in Chittoor and Kadapa.

“Ther are major expansions in Sri City’s greater industrial zone. Global firms such as Daikin, Blue Star, and LG have increased their investments in the region,” he said.

He further said Reliance Industries is making large-scale investments in Prakasam district, while quantum computing initiatives are being introduced in Amaravati. “Similarly, aqua industry promotion is underway in the Godavari districts, and major IT firms — TCS, Cognizant, and Accenture — are expanding operations in North Andhra,” he said.

He highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s cluster-based approach to industrial development. The government aims to establish end-to-end ecosystems within 100 km zones for sectors including electronics, cement, automotive, biogas, and Drone City Kurnool.

“This model combines vertical integration—from manufacturing to testing and certification—and horizontal integration through skill development initiatives,” he said.

Lokesh asserted that Andhra Pradesh ranks first in “Speed of Doing Business” and that the government is focused on delivering, not just signing MoUs. “We have promised 20 lakh jobs — five lakhs of them in the IT sector alone. Not a single company will leave our state,” Lokesh declared.

He credited the “double-engine governance” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the state for driving industrial transformation. “All states may have double-engine governments, but Andhra has a double-engine bullet train,” he quipped.

Reacting to the issue of competition with other states, Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh was not interested in competition. “If the other states are inefficient in attracting investments, what can I do? They should focus on fixing what their investors have been asking for. If they have pothole ridden roads, and longer power cuts, they should focus on fixing them. I am here to attract investments for my state and I will do it aggressively,” he said.