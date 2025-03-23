Narcotics trafficker arrested after gun battle in Itanagar; 2 officers injured

Itanagar: A narcotics trafficker was arrested following a gun battle in Itanagar on Saturday evening, police said. Two police officers also were injured during the gunfight. The accused, Rohit Basumatary, alias Ruhit, was in a car when police officers at a checkpoint asked him to stop (File Photo/ Representative photo)

The accused, Rohit Basumatary, alias Ruhit, was in a car when police officers at a checkpoint asked him to stop. He then accelerated in an attempt to flee but lost control and crashed, after which Basumatary opened fire on the approaching officers.

“Acting on intelligence reports about drug movement in Itanagar, police set up a checkpoint around 6.15 pm. When officers signaled a blue Renault to stop, the driver, instead of complying, accelerated in a desperate bid to evade capture,” superintendent of police (SP) Rohit Rajbir Singh said on Sunday.

The police team in retaliation shot Basumatary in the leg. “Following his capture, the suspect was transported to R K Mission Hospital under tight security. Sub-inspector Bakhang suffered minor injuries, while assistant sub-inspector Manish sustained abrasions during the skirmish,” the SP said.

Also Read: Assam police bust interstate trafficking racket; 2 minor girls rescued, 9 arrested

Around 12 grams of suspected heroin, a firearm, and six live rounds were recovered from the vehicle, the SP added.

Police said Basumatary has a criminal record across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, with multiple cases related to robbery, illegal arms possession, and drug trafficking. He was on the radar of law enforcement agencies, with cases registered in multiple Assam police stations in Golaghat, Badorpur, Dergaon, Sootea, Chimpu, Bokajan, and Tangla.

A case was registered at Chimpu Police Station under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Arms Act, and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the SP said.

A special investigation team, led by inspector Rina Sonam, is further investigating the case to identify possible links to larger criminal networks.

Also Read: Arunachal: Man sentenced to life for murdering two sisters in Itanagar in 2008

“The Arunachal Pradesh Police, particularly the Capital Police, will not tolerate any attempts to spread the poison of drugs in our society. Those who choose to endanger our youth and exploit our communities through the narcotics trade will be pursued relentlessly, confronted fearlessly, and brought to justice with the full force of the law. Let it be clear to all criminal elements — Arunachal Pradesh is not, and will never be, a safe haven for drug traffickers,” SP Singh said.