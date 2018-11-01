Narendra Modi, Amit Shah at BJP meeting to decide MP assembly election candidates

The central election committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met at the party headquarters on Thursday evening to decide candidates for the Madhya Pradesh assembly election on November 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are attending the meeting.

November 9 is the last day to make nominations for the elections to the 230-member assembly.

In 2013, the BJP won 165 seats with 45.7% vote share while its nearest rival, the Congress, bagged 58 seats with a vote share of 37.1%.

BJP sources claim at least one-fourth of its candidates from 2013 will be dropped this time to cut personal anti-incumbency factor and to field new faces.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 19:52 IST