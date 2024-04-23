 ‘Congress leaders consider themselves above Lord Ram’: PM Modi in Chhattisgarh | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
‘Congress leaders consider themselves above Lord Ram’: PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2024 04:38 PM IST

PM Modi slammed Congress's South Goa candidate who claimed Indian constitution was ‘forced on Goa’, calling it an insult of Ambedkar and Constitution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress for refusing to attend the Ayodhya Ram temple's ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22 this year. 

Addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa, the prime minister said,"Congress leaders consider themselves above Lord Ram and denied invitation for Pran Pratishtha at Ram Temple. Is it not a disrespect for Chhattisgarh? It is 'Nanihal of Lord Ram'. Is it not a disrespect of Mata Shabri? Congress keeps on doing appeasement politics, it is in their DNA."

“They will not hesitate to take rights of Dalits, poor and Adivasis for appeasement politics. Our priority is poor, youth, women,” Modi said. 

ALSO READ: Amid ‘Muslims’ remark row, PM Narendra Modi claims 'Hanuman Chalisa a crime' under Congress rule

During the rally, PM Modi again attacked the Congress over its ‘BJP will change constitution’ claim. 

“Whenever the election approaches, the Congress leaders repeat the same old lines. They say that the BJP will come to power and end the constitution and abolish reservation. How long will you keep peddling lies?” he said. 

“Nobody can change Constitution, it won’t happen even if Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar were to come and insist on it,” the prime minister added. 

“Congress people say that they will break Modi's head. As long as the mothers and sisters of my country are with me, no one can do anything to Modi. These mothers and sisters are my ‘Raksha Kavach’” Modi said. 

ALSO READ: PM Modi jabs Congress with ‘panja’, ‘mangalsutra’ barbs in Aligarh

The prime minister also slammed the Congress after its South Goa candidate Viriato Fernandes claimed the Indian Constitution was "forced" on Goa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of appeasement politics, saying it is in the grand old party's 'DNA'..(X/BJP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of appeasement politics, saying it is in the grand old party's 'DNA'..(X/BJP)

Referring to his conversation with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Fernandes said he had told him, "When Goa was liberated in the year 1961, the Indian Constitution was forced upon us."

“Congress candidate from Goa says Constitution was forced upon Goans; is this not an insult of Ambedkar and Constitution,” the prime minister said.

(With PTI inputs)

News / India News / 'Congress leaders consider themselves above Lord Ram': PM Modi in Chhattisgarh
© 2024 HindustanTimes
