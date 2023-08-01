‘PM Modi scared of INDIA bloc’: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday, speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks during a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs, said that the Prime Minister's comments only prove that he (Modi) is ‘scared’ of the opposition INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc. Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (PTI)

Modi on Monday said that the opposition alliance may have changed its name from UPA (United Progressive Alliance) to INDIA, but it will not be able to ‘wash off its sins of corruption and misgovernance.’

Chowdhury responded, “INDIA [the Opposition alliance] means India [country]. You praise India at every point but when it doesn't suit you (Modi), you hold nothing back while abusing the same India. When we speak of India, you don't hear us. The country has seen your hypocritical face.”

The Lok Sabha MP also hit back at the PM's assertion that the UPA renamed itself as its name got attached to scams like 2G, 3G and Commonwealth.

On this, Chowdhury said that all the issues related to 2G and Commonwealth were with the government. “We really want the government to come forward and tell us about the number of scams and arrest related to 2G. The losses shown during 2G were all presumptive.”

Chowdhury also said that along with the scams relating to 2G, the government should also discuss all the issues in the Parliament that the Opposition has raised since the BJP-led Central government came to power.

He said, “Discussions on China border and PM Modi's talks with China president should also be held in the Parliament.”

BJP to hold regular NDA meetings

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has divided NDA MPs in groups of 40, and PM Modi will speak to them separately during the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament.

The meetings are being held to mark 25 years of the party-led NDA and to strategise for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The first two meetings were held on Monday, with more planned over the coming days.

