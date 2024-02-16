PM Modi to launch Gurugram Metro project, AIIMS Rewari today: All you need to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Gurugram Metro Rail project worth ₹5,450 crore on Friday in Haryana's Rewari to improve urban transportation. A government release stated that Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth over ₹9,750 crore revolving around urban transport, rail, health, and tourism sectors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rewari on Friday and lay the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Majra Mustil Balkhi village. (ANI/File)

The foundation stone for a new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be laid in Rewari, Haryana. This 203-acre facility, costing ₹1,650 crore, will offer comprehensive healthcare with — a 720-bed Hospital Complex, a 100-seat Medical College, a 60-seat Nursing College, 30-bed AYUSH Block.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav told HT, “The Gurugram Metro project has been a long pending demand of city residents and it will bring the old city on the Metro route.”

Gurugram Metro Rail project: Route, budget