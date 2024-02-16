PM Modi to launch Gurugram Metro project, AIIMS Rewari today: All you need to know
PM Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of various projects worth over ₹9,750 crore revolving around urban transport, rail, health and tourism sectors.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Gurugram Metro Rail project worth ₹5,450 crore on Friday in Haryana's Rewari to improve urban transportation. A government release stated that Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth over ₹9,750 crore revolving around urban transport, rail, health, and tourism sectors.
The foundation stone for a new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be laid in Rewari, Haryana. This 203-acre facility, costing ₹1,650 crore, will offer comprehensive healthcare with — a 720-bed Hospital Complex, a 100-seat Medical College, a 60-seat Nursing College, 30-bed AYUSH Block.
Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav told HT, “The Gurugram Metro project has been a long pending demand of city residents and it will bring the old city on the Metro route.”
Gurugram Metro Rail project: Route, budget
- The project will have a total length of 28.5 kilometres. It will connect Millennium City Centre to Udyog Vihar Phase-5.
- The network will merge into the current Metro network of the Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram at Moulsari Avenue, which is close to Cyber City.
- The major aim of the project is to connect old Gurugram to new Gurugram.
- It aims to connect — HUDA City Centre – Sector 45 – Cyber Park – Sector 47 – Subhash Chowk – Sector 48 – Sector 72A – Hero Honda Chowk – Udyog Vihar Phase 6 – Sector 10 – Sector 37 – Basai Village – Sector 9 – Sector 7 – Sector 4 – Sector 5 – Ashok Vihar – Sector 3 – Bajghera Road – Palam Vihar Extension – Palam Vihar – Sector 23A – Sector 22 – Udyog Vihar Phase 4 – Udyog Vihar Phase 5 – Cyber City.
- The project will have a 1.85-km spur at the Dwarka Expressway.
- A total of 27 elevated projects are likely to be developed as a part of the Gurugram Metro Rail project.
- The project is likely to be completed in a span of four years.
- The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) will be executing the project. The existing Gurugram metro was executed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).
