Narendra Modi visit to Bhutan Live Updates- India will learn from Bhutan as it soars high in its endeavours: PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi visit to Bhutan: Prime Minister Narendra Modilaid out details of projects in several areas from LPG to space technology to mark efforts to take India-Bhutan relationship beyond hydro-power.
-
9:34 am IST
India will learn from Bhutan as it soars high in its endeavours: PM Modi
-
9:23 am IST
Where there is harmony, there will be peace: PM Modi
-
9:32 am IST
Bhutan has understood spirit of harmony, togetherness and compassion: PM Modi
-
9:31 am IST
Bhutan has understood essence of happiness: PM Modi
-
9:31 am IST
Bond of learning between us is as modern as it is ancient: PM Modi
-
9:30 am IST
I hope that someday soon, many of you will be scientists, engineers and innovators: PM Modi
-
9:29 am IST
We inaugurated Thimphu Ground Station of South Asia Satellite and expanded our space cooperation: PM
-
9:28 am IST
We are seeking to cooperate extensively in new frontiers: PM Modi
-
9:27 am IST
Let no limitation constrain you: PM Modi
-
9:26 am IST
Much of what I wrote in Exam Warriors is influenced by the teachings of Lord Buddha: PM Modi
-
9:25 am IST
Prime Minister Dr. Tshering wrote a Facebook post that touched my heart: PM Modi
-
9:25 am IST
India is also home to among the biggest start-up eco-systems in the world: PM Modi
-
9:23 am IST
India has among the cheapest data connectivity in the world: PM Modi
-
9:20 am IST
People of Bhutan and India experience great attachment to each other: PM Modi
-
9:19 am IST
Anyone visiting Bhutan is struck by its natural beauty and warmth of its people: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering on Saturday during which the two leaders discussed steps to further expand the bilateral partnership across several sectors.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out details of projects in several areas from LPG to space technology to mark efforts to take India-Bhutan relationship beyond hydro-power on the first day of his two-day visit to the Himalayan Kingdom.
Follow live updates here:
India will learn from Bhutan as it soars high in its endeavours: PM Modi
As Bhutan soars high in its endeavours, your 1.3 billion Indian friends will not just look on and cheer you with pride and happiness. They will partner you, share with you and learn from you: PM Modi.
Where there is harmony, there will be peace: PM Modi
Bhutan’s message to humanity is happiness. Happiness which springs from harmony.
The world can do with a lot more happiness.
Happiness, which shall prevail over mindless hate.
If people are happy, there will be harmony.
Where there is harmony, there will be peace: PM
Bhutan has understood spirit of harmony, togetherness and compassion: PM Modi
Bhutan has understood the spirit of harmony, togetherness and compassion.
This very spirit radiated from the adorable children who lined the streets to welcome me yesterday. I will always remember their smiles: PM Modi.
Bhutan has understood essence of happiness: PM Modi
In any part of the world, if we ask the question what do you associate with Bhutan, the answer will be the concept of Gross National Happiness.
I am not surprised.
Bhutan has understood the essence of happiness: PM Modi.
Bond of learning between us is as modern as it is ancient: PM Modi
The bond of learning between us is as modern as it is ancient.
In the 20th century, many Indians came to Bhutan as teachers.
Most Bhutanese citizens of older generations would have had at least one India teacher during their education: PM Modi.
I hope that someday soon, many of you will be scientists, engineers and innovators: PM Modi
It is even a matter of great happiness that young Bhutanese scientists will travel to India to work on designing and launching Bhutan’s own small satellite.
I hope that someday soon, many of you will be scientists, engineers and innovators: PM Modi.
We inaugurated Thimphu Ground Station of South Asia Satellite and expanded our space cooperation: PM
We inaugurated the Thimphu Ground Station of the South Asia Satellite and expanded our space cooperation.
Through satellites, benefits of tele-medicine, distance education, resource mapping, weather forecast and even warning of natural disasters and reach even remote areas: PM Modi.
We are seeking to cooperate extensively in new frontiers: PM Modi
Going beyond the traditional sectors of cooperation, we are seeking to cooperate extensively in new frontiers, from schools to space, digital payments to disaster management: PM Modi.
Let no limitation constrain you: PM Modi
Yes, we have challenges. But for every challenge, we have young minds to find innovative solutions to overcome them.
Let no limitation constrain you.
I want to tell you all- there is no better time to be young than now: PM Modi
Much of what I wrote in Exam Warriors is influenced by the teachings of Lord Buddha: PM Modi
Much of what I wrote in Exam Warriors is influenced by the teachings of Lord Buddha, especially the importance of positivity, overcoming fear and living in oneness, be it with the present moment or with Mother Nature: PM Modi.
Prime Minister Dr. Tshering wrote a Facebook post that touched my heart: PM Modi
A few days back, my good friend, Prime Minister Dr. Tshering wrote a Facebook post that touched my heart.
In that post he mentioned about Exam Warriors, a book I wrote to advise youngsters about how to face exams without stress: PM
India is also home to among the biggest start-up eco-systems in the world: PM Modi
India is also home to among the biggest start-up eco-systems in the world. This is indeed a great time to innovate in India!
These, and many other transformations have dreams and aspirations of the youth of India at their core: PM
India has among the cheapest data connectivity in the world: PM Modi
India is home to world’s largest healthcare scheme, Ayushman Bharat, which offers health assurance to 500 million Indians. India has among the cheapest data connectivity in the world, which is directly and indirectly empowering millions, says PM Modi.
People of Bhutan and India experience great attachment to each other: PM Modi
It is natural that the people of Bhutan and India experience great attachment to each other, as we are close not just due to our geography. Our history, culture and spiritual traditions have created unique and deep bonds between our peoples and nations.
Anyone visiting Bhutan is struck by its natural beauty and warmth of its people: PM Modi
Anyone visiting Bhutan is struck as much by its natural beauty as by the warmth and simplicity of its people, says PM Modi.
