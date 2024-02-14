 Nari Shakti Vandan NCERT module praises key schemes on women | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Nari Shakti Vandan NCERT module praises key schemes on women

Nari Shakti Vandan NCERT module praises key schemes on women

ByFareeha Iftikhar
Feb 14, 2024 04:39 AM IST

New Delhi: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Tuesday released a supplementary module for school students on women’s empowerment, highlighting initiatives taken by the government, including schemes such as Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, and the recent law that reserves 33% seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

The new module has been divided into seven units on themes that include empowering women and political participation of women for equality. (Representative file image)

The module — Nari Shakti Vandan — is the third in a series of special supplementary reading material prepared by the council that recommends a school curriculum. Earlier, it had released modules on India’s Chandrayaan-3 space mission and India’s G20 presidency.

“The modules have been prepared with the aspiration to integrate significant achievements of the country into the school curriculum as supplementary reading,” an official said, seeking anonymity. They are meant for students from classes 1 to 12.

The new module has been divided into seven units on themes that include empowering women, political participation of women for equality, economic empowerment of women, and contribution of women in the development of society.

Highlighting that the Union government is focused on promoting women’s empowerment, the module states: “It is committed to improving women’s lives in the country and removing any bottlenecks that come in the way of their development.”

“The different initiatives of the government in terms of policy, programmes, schemes, etc., designed for the development of women have had a major impact. The gender gaps in education have been reduced at all stages,” the module said.

    Fareeha Iftikhar

    Fareeha Iftikhar is a Special Correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. She tracks the education ministry, and covers the beat at the national level for the newspaper. She also writes on issues related to gender, human rights and different policy matters.

