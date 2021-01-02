‘Nation first mantra behind PM Modi’s rising popularity’: Javadekar

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high popularity over the past six years is an indication of the acceptance of his “prudent” policies and is a “rare phenomenon”, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday.

“His popularity is increasing because he is prudent and has a definitive vision for the development of the nation,” the minister said addressing the media.

Javadekar cited the findings of a data firm Morning Consult, which shows that in the approval ratings of world leaders, the net approval for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the highest at 55%, which puts him ahead of several world leaders. The survey shows that over 75% of the respondents approve of Modi while 20% disapprove of him, which puts his net approval rating at 55%. Leaders of Mexico and Australia are second and third in the list of popular leaders.

As per the survey, the ranking is far better for PM Modi as compared to other global leaders, German chancellor Angela Merkel, for instance, has a rating of 24%, while it is in the negative for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The firm tracks the approval rating for leaders of 13 countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“There has been praise for the PM’s policies including from the World Health Organisation,” Javadekar said.

He went on to add that the PM has won various international awards for his work and policies. “…Everything for the country and country is everything that is the way he has worked. He gave simple slogans during the corona crisis to drive home the need for maintaining physical distance and other Covid-19 protocols. Because of his initiatives such as made in India, made for the world, India’s heft has increased internationally,” he said.

Even as the opposition has criticised the government’s response to the corona crisis, particularly the lockdowns, Javadekar said India was not caught napping when cases of infection began to be reported in January last year. The opposition parties such as the Congress had referred to the lockdowns as unplanned and said it forced thousands of migrant workers to walk their way home to their native states in the absence of proper planning.

“The first case of corona in India was reported on January 30. But much before that, during cabinet meetings, the PM spoke about the need to be ready to face the challenge and be cautious. Who sankat aane se pehle jaage (he was aware before the problem struck),” the minister said.

He said the PM’s decision to make people equal partners in the fight against the pandemic and his proactive policies helped keep the numbers low in India.

“There are 3 crore infected in the USA…In India, we have the best recovery rate because of the PM’s vision and prudence. We were not making PPEs earlier, now we are making and exporting PPEs and ventilators. Steps were taken to create isolation facilities and policies such as converting railway coaches for treatment were announced,” he said.

The minister also referred to a clutch of awards the PM has won.

BJP president JP Nadda also described the ratings for the PM as a matter of pride.

In a series of tweets, Nadda said that PM Modi was chosen as the most popular leader for his efficient handling of various issues and management of Covid-19 pandemic. He said ever since the Modi-led government came to power, people’s faith in the government and belief that the nation is progressing in the right direction, has drastically risen.

“Hon PM @narendramodi ji’s popularity not only rises unabated across all demographic groups & geographic regions of the country, he also gets thumbs up globally for his dedication to his country. PM Modi ranks Number 1 among all global leaders in these challenging times,” Nadda tweeted.