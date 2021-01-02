e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 02, 2021-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / IIM Sambalpur motto - Innovation, integrity, inclusion will help build “Atmanirbhar Bharat: Modi

IIM Sambalpur motto - Innovation, integrity, inclusion will help build “Atmanirbhar Bharat: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said innovation, integrity and inclusion have emerged as the key mantras in the field of management which can help the country achieve the goal of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

education Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 12:39 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Sambalpur
PM Modi
PM Modi(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said innovation, integrity and inclusion have emerged as the key mantras in the field of management which can help the country achieve the goal of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Laying the foundation stone for the permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur through video conference, the prime minister said the goal of a self-reliant India will be achieved with the help of collaborative, innovative and transformative concepts in management.

Noting that technology is reducing distances between regions, Modi said India has brought speedy reforms in the digital connectivity sector in order to cope with changes taking places all over the world.

“Technologly management is as important as human management,” he said, adding the country has been able to build substantial capacity over the last decade which was evident during the COVID-19 crisis.

Emphasising that the young generation should take along those lagging behind to ensure inclusive growth, Modi said local products will have global reach with the help of new management concepts and technology.

“Today’s start-ups in India are tomorrow’s Multi- national Corporations,” he said, and asked young managers to align their career goals to the aspirations of the country.

The prime minister said IIM Sambalpur will go a long way in giving Odisha a new identity in the field of management education apart from creating tremendous opportunities for the handloom and other sectors in the region.

top news
China hasn’t given up in Nepal, positions a team of 3 to continue outreach
China hasn’t given up in Nepal, positions a team of 3 to continue outreach
‘Don’t pay heed to rumours’: Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccination
‘Don’t pay heed to rumours’: Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccination
8 civilians injured after terrorists hurl grenade on security forces in J-K’s Pulwama
8 civilians injured after terrorists hurl grenade on security forces in J-K’s Pulwama
All passengers from UK to be tested for Covid on arrival between Jan 8-30
All passengers from UK to be tested for Covid on arrival between Jan 8-30
India recorded 29 cases of Covid-19 UK variant this week: A timeline
India recorded 29 cases of Covid-19 UK variant this week: A timeline
‘Come up with ways to turn local into global’: PM Modi tells IIM students
‘Come up with ways to turn local into global’: PM Modi tells IIM students
Delhi, other states saw losses worth Rs 27,000 cr amid farmers’ stir: CAIT
Delhi, other states saw losses worth Rs 27,000 cr amid farmers’ stir: CAIT
Watch: In PPE, Covid positive patients celebrate new year with ITBP personnel
Watch: In PPE, Covid positive patients celebrate new year with ITBP personnel
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In