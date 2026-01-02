New Delhi, The National Biodiversity Authority has continued its series of 'Access and Benefit Sharing' disbursements with the release of ₹45 lakh to Andhra Pradesh's red sanders farmers, officials said on Friday. National Biodiversity Authority disburses ₹45 lakh to red sanders farmers from Andhra Pradesh

With these disbursements through the Andhra Pradesh State Biodiversity Board, India's cumulative Access and Benefit Sharing releases now exceed ₹143.5 crore.

Red sanders is an Indian endemic tree species, found mainly around the Eastern Ghats.

An official statement noted that the ABS framework directly rewards farmers for conserving and sustainably utilising a globally valued endemic species.

"This initiative underscores the economic opportunity available to red sanders cultivators, who derive dual income benefits. First, through the lawful sale of red sanders wood or logs cultivated and through monetary benefits under the ABS mechanism mandated under the Biological Diversity Act, 2002," the statement said.

Till date, the National Biodiversity Authority has released over ₹104 crore to the state of Andhra Pradesh towards red sanders conservation, protection and to benefit-claimers, and over ₹15 crore to other states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana.

In the last three months, the NBA has released ABS funds to the tune of ₹5.35 crore to more than 220 red sanders farmers from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

"The NBA's ABS framework not only ensures fair and equitable sharing of benefits but also actively promotes sustainable utilisation practices, discouraging illegal trade and over-exploitation.

"By linking conservation outcomes with tangible bio-economic returns, the ABS framework transforms red sanders from a protected species into a livelihood-supporting asset for farming communities," the statement said.

Through the ABS, NBA's efforts contribute to conservation, scientific research and socioeconomic development of farmers and communities, the authority said.

"The NBA works to conserve red sanders for future generations, supporting both livelihoods and India's leadership in global biodiversity efforts," it added.

