National database on internal security in works: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the Centre is working on a national database related to internal security covering bomb blasts, terror funding, fake currency, narcotics, hawala, arms smuggling, and terrorism. He said the database will help the central agencies and police in states and union territories in investigations.

Shah, who was speaking at an event to mark the 13th foundation day of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), said the database on terrorism will go a long way in helping investigations and securing convictions of terror accused. He added NIA, the central anti-terror probe agency, National Intelligence Grid, and the Intelligence Bureau were working on this.

“Any data, if it is maintained in silos, is of no use, but if it is shared with each other and is analysed properly, it will be very helpful.” Shah lauded NIA for its investigation and its conviction rate in terror-related cases over the last 13 years.

NIA, which was formed in 2009 in the wake of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has a conviction rate of 93% in its cases. It has investigated over 400 cases since 2009 and filed charge sheets in at least 349 of them.

Shah praised NIA for its probe of terror-funding cases in Jammu and Kashmir. He added it helped in eradicating terror and the overground worker network in the Valley. “In such a short period [13 years], NIA has established itself as an international agency and has worked hard to probe terrorism, terror funding, and Maoism related cases.”

Shah said the government is doing everything to make India terror-free and assured NIA of all assistance in fighting terrorism. He asked NIA to guide and assist the anti-terror probe agencies and units in the states and union territories.