National-level swimmer hangs self in Pune

A national-level swimmer from Pune, Sahil Joshi, was found hanging at his residence in Kothrud on Friday, police said on Saturday. The 21-year-old was pursuing Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from a college in Pune.

“The family is still under shock. There was no suicide note or indication as to why he took the drastic step. We are waiting to speak to the family,” said senior police inspector Pratibha Joshi.

The 21-year-old was in his room at home. His mother was also present at home. At 1:30-2pm on Friday, when she called out to him, he did not open the door of his room. She called for people to break the door and found him hanging from the ceiling.

Joshi’s death was recorded as an accidental death report at Kothrud police station on Saturday. His body was sent for post-mortem to the Sassoon General Hospital.

Sahil Joshi was one of the finest swimmers from the city and had participated in many national swimming championships and had won a number of medals. He was top-class backstroke swimmer and had won seven gold medals in national championships.

