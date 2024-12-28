National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal crucial to make India leading maritime nation: Sonowal

Lothal , Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said the ₹4,300-crore National Maritime Heritage Complex being developed at Lothal in Gujarat is a project of national importance and will be a crucial step towards making India a leading maritime nation. Sonowal, who is Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister, reviewed the progress of the NMHC project along with Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, T K Ramachandran, said, "The phase 1-A of the project, coming up with an estimated cost of ₹1,200 crore, is expected to get over by August, 2025, with 65 per cent of its construction completed." The entire project, being executed in two phases, is expected to be completed by 2028, he said. Work on phase 1-A of the project, comprising six galleries, jetty walkway, Lothal town, etc, started in March 2022, before the Union Cabinet approved it in October 2024. Apart from 14 galleries in phase 1 , phase 2 will have conceptualisation of Lothal city as it existed in ancient times, surrounded by the pavilions showcasing the maritime heritage of coastal states in their individual pavillions, he said. "We are planning for the inauguration of the Phase 1-A of the project by August-September 2025, and the aim is to complete the entire project by 2028. We have completed 65 per cent of the work under phase 1-A," he said. The Union ministers toured key project landmarks, including INS Nishank, the Lothal Jetty Walkway and the Museum Block, and interacted with workers at the site to know their challenges and work progress. Sonowal expressed satisfaction with the significant milestones achieved in civil infrastructure development, noting that the project is advancing on schedule, an official release said. He said the government is committed to ensuring that the NMHC is completed on time and is of highest standards. "This project will boost tourism, provide a platform for maritime education, and foster collaboration between India's maritime community and the global industry. It is a crucial step toward making India a leading maritime nation," the release quoted him as saying. "The NMHC is a project of national importance, offering tremendous opportunities for growth and learning in the maritime sector. The visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji has ensured that India remains on course towards all round development of the country and that the people reap the fruit of India's developmental story," Sonowal said. The project will boost tourism, provide a platform for maritime education, and foster greater collaboration between India's maritime community and the global maritime industry, he added. The release said this world-class facility will showcase India's maritime heritage from ancient to modern times, adopting an innovative "edutainment" approach using cutting-edge technology to spread awareness and attract international tourists. Lothal, located some 80 km away from Ahmedabad, was a prominent city of the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation dating back to 2400 BCE. It holds historical significance for its advanced dockyard, thriving trade and renowned bead-making industry. Artefacts such as seals, tools, and pottery unearthed by archaeologists reveal a rich cultural and economic history, making it a key Harappan site. Designed as a world-class destination under the Sagarmala Programme of the Union government, the NMHC aims to showcase India's naval achievements and cultural connections through interactive exhibits, state-of-the-art displays and engaging storytelling. This initiative is poised to not only preserve India's maritime heritage but also to attract global tourists and foster a deeper appreciation of its historical significance, the release said. "The idea is to generate a movement regarding knowledge about our heritage. We are also looking at tourism with the development of several tourist circuits, and nearby heritage sites, oceanic, cruise and coastal tourism will be connected to this. We hope that in the years to come, this will be one of the biggest complexes in the world," Ramachandran said. The ministry has also planned collaboration with 25 countries and signed MoUs with countries such as Portugal, UAE and Vietnam for the project, officials said. Phase 1-B of the project will have eight galleries, a lighthouse museum, a 'Bagicha complex', and a 5D dome theatre. Museutel , eco resort, coastal state pavilion, Lothal city, theme-based parks and maritime research institute and hotel are highlights of phase 2 project, they said.

National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal crucial to make India leading maritime nation: Sonowal