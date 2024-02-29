 BJP, Congress, others declare income in 2022-23. Which party has highest share? | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / BJP, Congress, other national parties declare income in 2022-23. Which party has the highest share?

BJP, Congress, other national parties declare income in 2022-23. Which party has the highest share?

ByHT News Desk
Feb 29, 2024 07:41 AM IST

BJP recorded the highest income, amounting to ₹2,361 crore. Its income constitutes 76.73% of total income of 6 national parties during FY 2022-23, ADR said.

The six national parties collectively reported an income of approximately 3,077 crore for the fiscal year 2022-23. Among them, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is ruling at the Centre, recorded the highest income, amounting to about 2,361 crore. This accounts for 76.73 per cent of the total income earned by the six national parties during the fiscal year 2022-23, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Wednesday.

.Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (File)
.Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (File)

The ADR said, citing the records submitted to the Election Commission by these parties, the Congress declared the second-highest income of 452.375 crore, which forms 14.70 per cent of the total income of the six national parties. Besides the BJP and the Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party, Aam Aadmi Party, National People's Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist) have declared their income.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Key takeaways from the declarations

  • The ADR said between the fiscal year 2021-22 and 2022-23, the income of the BJP increased by 23.15 per cent or 443.724 crore from 1917.12 crore during FY 2021-22 to 2360.844 crore during FY 2022-23.
  • The income of the NPP increased by 1502.12 per cent or 7.09 crore from 47.20 lakh during FY 2021-22 to 7.562 crore during FY 2022-23.
  • The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP's income increased by 91.23 per cent or 40.631 crore from 44.539 crore during FY 2021-22 to 85.17 crore during FY 2022-23.
  • Between the 2021-22 fiscal and 2022-23 fiscal, the income of the Congress, CPI(M) and BSP decreased by 16.42 per cent ( 88.90 crore), 12.68 per cent ( 20.575 crore) and 33.14 per cent ( 14.508 crore) respectively, the ADR said.
  • The ADR added that the BJP declared a total income of 2360.844 crore during FY 2022-23, but spent only 57.68 per cent, which comes to 1361.684 crore of the total income.
  • The Congress reported a total income of 452.375 crore, whereas its expenditure amounted to 467.135 crore. This resulted in an expenditure exceeding its total income by 3.26 per cent for that year.
  • The CPI(M) recorded a total income of 141.661 crore and an expenditure of 106.067 crore, which accounts for 74.87 per cent of its income.
  • Likewise, the AAP's total income stood at 85.17 crore, while its expenditure amounted to 102.051 crore, resulting in an expenditure exceeding its total income by 19.82 percent for that year.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Rajya Sabha Election 2024 Live, Gaganyaan Mission Astronauts along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On