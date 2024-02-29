BJP, Congress, other national parties declare income in 2022-23. Which party has the highest share?

The six national parties collectively reported an income of approximately ₹3,077 crore for the fiscal year 2022-23. Among them, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is ruling at the Centre, recorded the highest income, amounting to about ₹2,361 crore. This accounts for 76.73 per cent of the total income earned by the six national parties during the fiscal year 2022-23, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Wednesday. .Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (File)

The ADR said, citing the records submitted to the Election Commission by these parties, the Congress declared the second-highest income of ₹452.375 crore, which forms 14.70 per cent of the total income of the six national parties. Besides the BJP and the Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party, Aam Aadmi Party, National People's Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist) have declared their income.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Key takeaways from the declarations