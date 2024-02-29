BJP, Congress, other national parties declare income in 2022-23. Which party has the highest share?
BJP recorded the highest income, amounting to ₹2,361 crore. Its income constitutes 76.73% of total income of 6 national parties during FY 2022-23, ADR said.
The six national parties collectively reported an income of approximately ₹3,077 crore for the fiscal year 2022-23. Among them, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is ruling at the Centre, recorded the highest income, amounting to about ₹2,361 crore. This accounts for 76.73 per cent of the total income earned by the six national parties during the fiscal year 2022-23, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said on Wednesday.
The ADR said, citing the records submitted to the Election Commission by these parties, the Congress declared the second-highest income of ₹452.375 crore, which forms 14.70 per cent of the total income of the six national parties. Besides the BJP and the Congress, the Bahujan Samaj Party, Aam Aadmi Party, National People's Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist) have declared their income.
Key takeaways from the declarations
- The ADR said between the fiscal year 2021-22 and 2022-23, the income of the BJP increased by 23.15 per cent or ₹443.724 crore from ₹1917.12 crore during FY 2021-22 to ₹2360.844 crore during FY 2022-23.
- The income of the NPP increased by 1502.12 per cent or ₹7.09 crore from ₹47.20 lakh during FY 2021-22 to ₹7.562 crore during FY 2022-23.
- The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP's income increased by 91.23 per cent or ₹40.631 crore from ₹44.539 crore during FY 2021-22 to ₹85.17 crore during FY 2022-23.
- Between the 2021-22 fiscal and 2022-23 fiscal, the income of the Congress, CPI(M) and BSP decreased by 16.42 per cent ( ₹88.90 crore), 12.68 per cent ( ₹20.575 crore) and 33.14 per cent ( ₹14.508 crore) respectively, the ADR said.
- The ADR added that the BJP declared a total income of ₹2360.844 crore during FY 2022-23, but spent only 57.68 per cent, which comes to ₹1361.684 crore of the total income.
- The Congress reported a total income of ₹452.375 crore, whereas its expenditure amounted to ₹467.135 crore. This resulted in an expenditure exceeding its total income by 3.26 per cent for that year.
- The CPI(M) recorded a total income of ₹141.661 crore and an expenditure of ₹106.067 crore, which accounts for 74.87 per cent of its income.
- Likewise, the AAP's total income stood at ₹85.17 crore, while its expenditure amounted to ₹102.051 crore, resulting in an expenditure exceeding its total income by 19.82 percent for that year.
Get Current Updates on India News, Rajya Sabha Election 2024 Live, Gaganyaan Mission Astronauts along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world