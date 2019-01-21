National security adviser Ajit Doval’s son files defamation

National security adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval’s son Vivek Doval on Monday filed a criminal defamation complaint against Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and The Caravan Magazine for claiming that he set up a hedge fund in Cayman Islands days after demonetisation and allegedly re-routed ~ 8,300 crore investments to India though it.

He denounced Ramesh for holding a subjective view on a matter of high domain expertise. “Worse, he has tried to link a legitimate small business of mine with his grand conspiracy theory of thousands of crores coming to India from Caymans,” a statement quoting Vivek Doval said.

“If GNY Fund is Rs 77 crore, of which 14 crores is invested in India then how can ~ 8,300 crores come to India through it? ,” Doval added.

He said he is also contemplating to file the complaint in the courts of Singapore and UK. Ramesh accused Doval of money laundering at a press conference on January 17, a day after the magazine published an article. Jairam Ramesh was not immediately available for comment.

