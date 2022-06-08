‘Nation’s image first’: Supreme Court on AICF dispute ahead of Chess Olympiad

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed All India Chess Federation (AICF) secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan to continue till August 15 in view of the Chess Olympiad scheduled to be held in Chennai from July 27.

“For us the image of the nation is first,” the bench of justices MR Shah and Aniruddha Bose said, pausing the bitter legal dispute over the federation elections that reached the Supreme Court. On June 2, the Delhi high court told Chauhan not to continue as the federation secretary on a petition by his rival candidate Ravindra Dongre.

The top court said Bharat Singh Chauhan can continue till August 15 as an interim arrangement in view of the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad which was moved out of Russia’s capital Moscow in view of the Ukraine invasion. The federation’s bid to hold the prestigious 15-day event in Chennai was accepted by the International Chess Federation. The other events that were moved away from Russia are the first chess Olympiad for people with disabilities and the 93rd FIDE Congress.

Ravindra Dongre had challenged the election on the ground that Chauhan did not enjoy two-third majority of the 64 votes polled during his election in January 2021.

“As it is reported that the nation is holding a prestigious Chess Olympiad from July 27 to August 10 and the same be not affected in any manner, we direct appellant (Chauhan) to continue as Secretary of AICF till August 15 by way of an interim arrangement only,” the top court ruled.

The bench noted that the event was to be opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Wednesday’s order is a huge relief to Chauhan who is the Olympiad’s tournament director.

Senior lawyer Maninder Singh, appearing for Chauhan, told the court that it was unfair that a duly elected secretary was removed without being heard. Singh said Chauhan’s election conducted under the supervision of a former high court judge, Justice K Kannan (retd) was approved by the Centre in January last year. Singh added that a single judge of the Delhi high court refused to stay the election on May 17 but the division bench passed the stay order.

The petition was opposed by Dongre - the petitioner before the high court. Advocate Manish Kaushik who appeared for Dongre said, “This man (Chauhan) has hijacked the institution and is under cloud over illegal tenders issued during his tenure of over past one year. An event such as Olympiad without this man who has a dubious record will be organised better.”

The bench disagreed with this view. It underlined that the high court made no remarks on his past record and the only ground on which the election was stayed was on the two-third majority rule. “You may be right that one person does not run the institution. Still, when an international event is being organised, as an elected person, his participation is required.”

Chauhan’s petition in the Supreme Court said this was the first time India will host the Chess Olympiad in Chennai and that it will have participation from 339 teams (1,695 players) from 188 countries. Singh told the court that suit challenging the AICF election was pending before the Madras high court and that the Delhi high court still went ahead to entertain Dongre’s petition.

“The series of petitions against AICF and petitioner herein are nothing but a well-planned attempt of respondent (Dongre) to thwart and disrupt the AICF from conducting the Olympiad,” the petition said. It further stated that Dongre had in the past complained to the Centre against Chauhan’s election. When the same was referred to AICF by a communication issued in October 2021, AICF informed the Centre that Dongre was ineligible to contest for the secretary post as he was neither a member of any state/UT Chess association nor an elected official of any of the member state/UT chess associations.

During the AICF elections held in January last year, Chauhan secured 35 votes out of the total 64 votes polled. His rival Dongre contended that Chauhan required two-third votes, (44 votes) as per the National Sports Code.