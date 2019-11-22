e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

Naveen Patnaik defends police probe in women panchayat officer’s death

Biswal, the in-charge panchayat extension officer (PEO) of Haridaspur gram panchayat of Jajpur district, was found hanging from the ceiling of a guesthouse run by the husband of local sarpanch on October 16.

india Updated: Nov 22, 2019 22:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hit out at the opposition for ‘doing’ politics over the death of a woman panchayat officer
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hit out at the opposition for ‘doing’ politics over the death of a woman panchayat officer (PTI Photo/File)
         

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has slammed the BJP and the Congress for doing “inhuman politics” over the death of a woman panchayat officer, Smitarani Biswal, and said his government will ensure justice is done in all cases related to women and children. Patnaik also cited figures to back his claim.

Biswal, the in-charge panchayat extension officer (PEO) of Haridaspur gram panchayat of Jajpur district, was found hanging from the ceiling of a guesthouse run by the husband of local sarpanch on October 16. The husband of the sarpanch, alleged to be a BJD leader, has already been arrested for abetment of suicide. But the BJP has been demanding a CBI probe, claiming that Biswal was raped and murdered and did not take her own life as claimed by the police.

Patnaik said those not satisfied with investigations could seek relief from courts but should desist from politicising “sad events” like rape, murder and death of women.

“Politicising any human tragedy is inhuman. We are a mature democracy and we represent 4.5 crore Odia people. Let us set high standards of political discourse both in the assembly and outside. If anyone is not satisfied with the investigation, there is a legal fora for relief,” he added.

Patnaik said the conviction in alarming cases had gone up to 41 per cent in Odisha and his government will take “exemplary action” in cases of neglect, especially relating to women and children.

The chief minister said prompt and professional investigation had led to award of death penalties in four sensational cases of rape and murder of minor girls. He added that the overall law and order situation in Odisha, including the left-wing extremism, was largely under control. He asked the police to not worry about registering high number of cases and just commit to doing their job without fear or favour.

tags
top news
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
Uddhav will lead alliance, says Sharad Pawar after NCP, Cong, Sena meet
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defence technology
In S-400 talks, US asks India to tighten security of defence technology
Hong Kong would be ‘obliterated in 14 minutes’ if not for me: Donald Trump
Hong Kong would be ‘obliterated in 14 minutes’ if not for me: Donald Trump
Snakebite death in school: Kerala govt suspends principal, dissolves PTA
Snakebite death in school: Kerala govt suspends principal, dissolves PTA
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
Sundar Pichai applauds woman who scored 0 in quantum physics exam
From Kashmir, Yashwant Sinha jabs government, praises people for maturity
From Kashmir, Yashwant Sinha jabs government, praises people for maturity
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
Saha leaves Kohli, Shastri in awe after spectacular catch - Watch
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory at toll booths from December 1: All you need to know
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News