Naveen Patnaik visits Delhi to woo investors for ‘Make in Odisha’ conclave

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday left for New Delhi to meet ambassadors and envoys of 16 countries for discussing business opportunities ahead of the ‘Make in Odisha’ conclave on November 30.

The third edition of ‘Make in Odisha’, being held between November 30 and December 4, will focus on sectors including metals and metal downstream, chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles and apparel including technical textiles, food processing including seafood processing, electronics system design and manufacturing, logistics and clean energy.

State industries secretary Hemant Sharma said Patnaik will meet ambassadors, high commissioners and consul generals of countries which have business dealings with Odisha.

“Top diplomats from the USA, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Belgium, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar and the UAE are likely to meet the chief minister. The CM will brief them about the reforms undertaken by the state government on ease of doing business,” said Sharma. The ambassadors’ meet will follow a curtain raiser for Make in Odisha conclave during which the state government will unveil the detailed programme of the investors’ summit.

Industry minister Pratap Deb said Odisha has grown at 10.1%, making it one of the fastest growing economies in India. Manufacturing sector with 56% share in Industrial GSVA grew at 14.3% in 2021-22 while the mining sector with 21% share registered 18.1% growth. “Odisha has become a destination of choice for industries in the metal and allied sectors owing to its natural resources and ecosystem advantage. The government has taken measures to broadbase the industrial ecosystem in the state, with focus on sectors like chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles and apparel among others,” said Deb.

Despite the Covid-19 crisis, Odisha emerged as a leading investment destination and attracted investment proposals with over ₹4.4 lakh crore during the last three years. While the first edition of the Make in Odisha conclave in 2016 got 124 investment intents worth more than ₹2 lakh crore, the second conclave in 2018 saw investment proposals worth ₹4.19 lakh crore for projects across 15 sectors. In 2020, the event could not be held due to Covid-19.

During his stay in Delhi, Patnaik will be conferred with a Lifetime Achievement award by an organisation named Capital Foundation. Former chief justice of India NV Ramana and former Supreme Court judge AK Patnaik will present the award to Patnaik.