Navjot Kaur Sidhu, expelled Punjab Congress leader, launches political outfit Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party

Two months after she was expelled from Punjab Congress, former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu has announced the launch of a new political outfit -- Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party. Navjot Kaur Sidhu said she will lead Punjab to achieve its long-lost glory of being a Golden State (X/@NavjotSidh42212)

Kaur, wife of ex-cricketer and former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, announced this on microblogging site X late on Monday night.

Punjab Congress had suspended Kaur for sparking a political row with her " ₹500 crore for chief minister's chair" remark.

She was later expelled from the party following her repeated criticism of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

In an X post on Monday night, Kaur dubbed her move a "much-awaited announcement."

She shared a picture of her along with another person with the party banner -- Bharatiya Rashtrawadi Party -- in the background.

"The much-awaited announcement: We have been working on a new alternative at a national level after carefully monitoring and reviewing the current standards of performance of political leaders," Kaur's post read.