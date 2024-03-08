Navjot Sidhu's big claim about Bhagwant Mann: ‘He told me, ready to be your deputy if…’

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has claimed that Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had approached him once expressing his readiness to join the grand old party. Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu addresses a press conference, at his residence in Patiala,(ANI)

Sidhu's claim comes amid swirling speculations about his political future and alleged approach from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In an interview with a media outlet, Sidhu was asked about the rumours that he may return to the BJP and whether the party had approached him.

"I can tell you one thing about who had approached (me). Bhagwant Mann sahab had come to me. If he tells, I will even tell him the place (where they met)," Sidhu claimed.

"He told me paaji, I am ready to be your deputy if I get him to join the Congress. And he also told me that if you come to the Aam Aadmi Party, still he was ready to be my deputy," the Congress leader added.

Sidhu emphasised his loyalty to the Congress leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying he conveyed his commitment to Mann during their purported conversation.

Sidhu said he told Mann that if he wants, he is welcome to join the Congress and that he should talk to the party leadership in Delhi.

However, the former Punjab Congress chief clarified that the conversation did not progress beyond this point, indicating that there were no further discussions or negotiations between him and Mann.

There was no immediate response from Mann to Sidhu's claims.

Navjot Singh Sindhu has been pulling no punches against the Punjab chief minister despite Congress and AAP forging an alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sidhu said his sole aim is to serve the people of Punjab.

He targeted the Mann-led AAP government over Punjab's "mounting debt", saying, "They move in aircraft and luxury vehicles but debt has to be paid by Punjabis."

