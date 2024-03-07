Budget reflects Punjab government’s commitment to people’s welfare, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Tearing into the opposition’s charges, chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday said that budget proposals will act as a catalyst in carving out a progressive, prosperous and vibrant Punjab. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann at Vidhan Sabha in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Taking part in discussions, the CM termed the budget as the best-ever and said that in a healthy democracy, the suggestions and ideas of the elected representatives are always welcomed but undue criticism just to attract the attention of the media is unfortunate.

Mann said that the opposition leaders are a new variant of unemployed people who have been ousted by the people because of their non-performance.

“These leaders are envious of me because I hail from a common family. These leaders had always believed that they had a divine right to rule the state due to which they were not able to digest that a common man is running the state efficiently. These leaders have befooled the people for a long time but now the people are not getting swayed by their misleading propaganda,” Mann said.

“Speaker saab! Haalat ehna de sangal paan wale ne. Shukar hai eh murdabad karke hi chale jande ne. Kisse nu dla nahi maarde (They (opposition) should be chained, thank god they leave after raising slogans and don’t throw stones at the government,” Mann said about opposition Congress MLAs.

Mann said that the budget reflects the commitment of the government with a focus on the welfare and growth of Punjab.

“It is not a compilation of facts and figures but a roadmap for progress and prosperity of the state,” the CM said.

Mann said that the credit for transforming politics and bringing the common man on the agenda of all the parties goes to AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

“Instead of Sankalp Pattars or election manifestos, the political parties are now giving guarantees for the welfare of the people,” Mann said adding, that he had always been a votary of making the manifesto of any party into a legal document so that political parties are not able to dupe the common man.

The CM said that the government has given more than 40,000 jobs to the youth of the state in various departments.

“As many as 2,487 youths will be given government jobs on Thursday during a function at Sangrur,” Mann said adding that the opposition is unnecessarily making hue and cry over the issue.

The CM said that they know well how to give free power, free education, and free health services, but the opposition has only mastered the art of running away from core issues.

Mann said that people are noting this irresponsible behaviour of the Congress leaders and the day is not far when they will be ousted.

Mann said that the state government had scripted a new success story by purchasing the Goindwal Power Plant, and the state exchequer was never empty but the political leaders lacked the intention to ensure the well-being of the common man.