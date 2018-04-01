Navy deputes diving team to trace missing Latvian woman

Navy deputed a diving team on Sunday to launch underwater search for a Latvian national who went missing from Kovalam beach area in Thiruvananthapuram, a defence spokesman said in Kochi.

The Southern Naval Command (SNC) deputed its diving team after the state government sought the help of Navy and Air Force for underwater search in the area for 33-year-old Liga who is missing since March 14.

“Based on the request for assistance for finding the missing Latvian national, Southern Naval Command has sent one full clearance diving team with underwater camera and Diver Hand Held Sonar (DHSS) to locate the individual at the request of state police,” the spokesman said.

Range of DHSS is about 45 m.

The area to be searched is about 100 m in length at Kovalam beach area, he said.

The defence spokesman said an AN32 aircraft of Indian Air Force was used for transport of about 1,000 kg of equipment, including Gemini inflatable boat and OBM.

Liga had come to the state capital along with her sister Ilzie some weeks ago. She was suffering from depression and had been staying at a private Ayurveda treatment centre at nearby Pothencode.

She went to nearby Kovalam from the treatment centre in an auto-rickshaw on March 14 morning, after which she was missing.

A case has been registered based on the complaint from the authorities of the treatment centre.

Investigation has been intensified to trace Liga, police said.