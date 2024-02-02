 Navy rescues another vessel off Somali coast from pirates with Pak, Iranian crew | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Navy rescues another vessel off Somali coast from pirates with Pak, Iranian crew

Navy rescues another vessel off Somali coast from pirates with Pak, Iranian crew

ByRahul Singh
Feb 02, 2024 07:55 PM IST

The navy has stepped up surveillance in and around the Arabian Sea substantially and deployed task groups consisting of around 10 warships in the face of rising threats including Houthi attacks and the resurgence of piracy

New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Friday said that it thwarted another piracy attempt off the Somali coast and rescued an Iranian-flagged fishing vessel (FV) and its crew of 11 Iranians and eight Pakistanis.

Iranian-flagged fishing vessel rescued by the Indian Navy off Somali Coast (Twitter/@indiannavy)
Iranian-flagged fishing vessel rescued by the Indian Navy off Somali Coast (Twitter/@indiannavy)

FV Omari was boarded by seven armed pirates who had taken the crew hostage.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

“INS Sharda intercepted the vessel in the early hours of February 2 and used her integral helicopter and boats to coerce the pirates for the safe release of the crew along with the vessel,” the navy said in a statement.

This is the fourth vessel and crew set to be rescued by the navy from Somali pirates in and around the Arabian Sea this week.

Also Read: Navy foils second hijacking bid in Arabian Sea in 24 hours

It had earlier rescued Iranian-flagged boats FV Naeemi and FV Iman, the former carrying a carry of 19 Pakistanis and the latter 17 Iranians. The navy also helped rescue a Sri Lankan fishing trawler in a joint operation with the Seychelles Defence Forces and the Sri Lankan Navy.

Indian naval remotely piloted aircraft located FV Omari, and offshore patrol vessel INS Sharda, deployed for an anti-piracy mission in the region, was diverted to intercept the boat, the navy said.

“Relentless efforts by Indian naval platforms, mission deployed for anti-piracy and maritime security operations, continue to save precious lives at sea, symbolising Indian Navy’s resolve towards the safety of all vessels and seafarers at sea.”

The Indian Navy has been proactively engaging with the regional and extra-regional navies and maritime forces to promote maritime security in the region, minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt said in Lok Sabha while responding to a question on the hijacking of vessels in the region.

“Since 2008, the Indian Navy has deployed units in the Gulf of Aden and east coast of Africa towards anti-piracy patrols. A total of 3,440 ships and over 25,000 seafarers have been safely escorted. For restoring maritime security in the region, enhanced presence of ships, aerial surveillance by maritime patrol aircraft/remotely piloted aircraft in the central Arabian Sea and off the east of the coast of Somalia is being undertaken by the Indian Navy,” he said.

Also Read: Indian Navy rescues 19 Pakistani crew onboard vessel hijacked by Somali pirates in Arabian Sea

The navy has stepped up surveillance in and around the Arabian Sea substantially and deployed task groups consisting of around 10 warships in the face of rising threats including Houthi attacks and the resurgence of piracy.

In response to another question on maritime security, Bhatt said, “Moreover, due to the ongoing maritime security situation in the region, Indian Navy units are being deployed off Djibouti/Gulf of Aden, in the north/central Arabian Sea/off east coast of Somalia for protection of merchant vessels/rendering assistance. In addition, information exchange/intelligence sharing is also being undertaken with friendly foreign countries to identify the source/reason/players involved in the attacks/incidents.”

P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft, Sea Guardian remotely piloted aircraft, Dorniers, helicopters and Coast Guard ships are part of the effort to strengthen security in the area.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Budget 2024 Live, Income tax Budget 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On