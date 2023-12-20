Naxalites torch tanker, machine engaged in road construction work in Gadchiroli
PTI |
Dec 20, 2023 10:36 AM IST
The incident took place in Hidur-Dodur village located on Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border.
The construction work was underway on the village road, which connects further to Koyarkoti, where Naxalites torched the machine and the vehicle engaged in the work, a police official said.
Naxalites also put up a pamphlet in the area, calling for a nationwide bandh on December 22, the police said.
