NCB issues summons to actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shradhha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in drugs related probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 18:14 IST

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday issued summons to actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shradhha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in a drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

While Padukone has been asked summoned on September 25, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have been asked to appear on September 26, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, the agency recorded the statement of film producer Madhu Mantena in connection with the case.

Mantena was the co-producer of 2016 Bollywood film ‘Udta Punjab’ which dealt with the issue of drug menace.

His name allegedly cropped up during the questioning of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s talent manager Jaya Saha, who was quizzed by the probe agency for last two days, NCB officials said.

The NCB had on Tuesday summoned Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash and KWAN talent management agency’s CEO Dhurv Chitgopekar, but the former could not appear before the agency due to ill-health.

The NCB is probing the drug link in Rajput’s death.

Padukone and the three other actors were named by Rhea Chakraborty while she was being interrogated between September 6 and September 8 before being arrested, according to NCB.

Earlier this month, the NCB had arrested six people from Mumbai and Goa in connection with the case. The NCB first arrested 23-year-old Bandra resident identified as Karam Jeet Singh Anand alias KJ and recovered marijuana and hashish from him.

According to NCB officials, Karam Jeet was part of the drug syndicate which it had busted as part of the ongoing investigations.

The NCB has so far arrested a total 16 accused in the case including Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda, domestic help Dipesh Sawant, drug peddlers Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar; Kaizan Ebrahim, Karna Arora, Abbas Lakhani and Anuj Keshwani.