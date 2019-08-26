NCP takes another hit in western Maharashtra bastion, Dilip Sopal quits

india

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:34 IST

In another jolt to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), its senior MLA Dilip Sopal from Barshi assembly constituency in Solapur resigned from the party on Monday. A former minister, Sopal will join Shiv Sena on August 28. He said he is following what people want.

“Yes, I have resigned from the party. I will join Shiv Sena soon. I am doing what people from my constituency want me to do,” Sopal said.

He said that he has also intimated NCP chief Sharad Pawar about the decision.

The six-term NCP legislator was also law minister in the erstwhile Congress-NCP government.

For the NCP, his defection would mean the loss of another strong leader from western Maharashtra, which was once its strongest bastion.

In the run up to the recently-held Lok Sabha elections, senior NCP leader and former Member of Parliament (MP) Vijaysinh Mohite Patil and his son Ranjitsinh had joined the BJP. Mohite Patil was representing Madha Lok Sabha in western Maharashtra. Significantly, Sopal was a rival of Mohite-Patil.

Last month, NCP MLA Vaibhav Pichad, who represents Akole Assembly constituency from Ahmednagar district in western Maharashtra also joined BJP along with his father and former minister Madhukar.

Another senior leader Ramraje Naik Nimbalkar, is also speculated to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the coming days. Nimbalkar is the chairman of the Maharashtra legislative council and is the 29th descendant of the royal family of Phaltan in Satara district.

Recently, senior NCP leader and Mumbai president Sachin Ahir left the party and joined the Shiv Sena.

Another senior leader and former minister, Ganesh Naik, is likely to join the BJP soon. His MLA son Sandeep has already joined the BJP.

