NCP to launch Rashtravadi Parivar Samwad Yatra on Thursday
With an eye on the 2022 local body elections in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will launch Rashtravadi Parivar Samwad Yatra on Thursday. State NCP president and Maharashtra water resources minister Jayant Patil said that the yatra will involve discussions and meetings with party workers.
Patil will be travelling to every assembly constituency and all the districts in phases during the tour starting with the Maoist-infested Gadchiroli district. He said that the objective of the rally is to strengthen the organisation by having a dialogue with party cadres and also create better coordination with Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners - Shiv Sena and Congress - at the local level.
In the first phase, Patil will be covering 82 assembly constituencies situated in 14 districts covering Vidarbha region and parts of north Maharashtra and by travelling around 3,000-km in 17 days. During the tour, he will cover Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia, Yavatmal, Washim Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Dhule, Nandurbar and Jalgaon district, where the first phase is going to culminate.
Patil is considered one of the most trusted aides of the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and was also appointed as head of the state NCP unit in April 2018 in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections.
The MVA in Maharashtra comprises Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress. The three parties forged an alliance post-Assembly elections in 2019 to keep the BJP away from power. The Shiv Sena, which had contested the Assembly election together with the BJP, decided to end the alliance after the saffron party refused to accept their demand for the chief ministe's chair.
