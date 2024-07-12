NCSC seeks report from Karnataka government in 7 days on diversion of SC/ST funds

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has asked for a detailed report from the Karnataka government regarding the diversion of funds allocated under the Karnataka Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) to fulfil election promises made by the Congress, within seven days. On July 6, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka accused Congress of having an anti-Dalit agenda and alleged that the government diverted ₹ 14,730 crore meant for the development of SC and ST communities to fund its guarantee schemes (PTI)

The commission took cognizance of a report published by the Hindustan Times on Tuesday, which included allegations raised by the BJP.

“Suo-moto cognizance has been taken by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes on a news item appearing in Hindustan Times dated 9.7.2024 under the caption, ‘Row After K’Taka Govt Diverts SC/ST Funds to Welfare Schemes’ as enclosed,” the notice issued by the commission stated. The commission has requested a detailed report on the matter from the state government within seven days.

The notice further mentioned the report published by HT as stating that the state government decided to utilise funds allocated under the SCSP and TSP for implementing the Five Guarantees Schemes. The government has decided to divert ₹14,730.53 crore from SCSP and TSP allocations to these guarantee schemes.

Emphasising its role, the commission stated that it is mandated to monitor issues pertaining to the development of Scheduled Castes in the states, especially with reference to the Special Component Plan (SCP) and Special Central Assistance (SCA), in pursuance of the power conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution.

The Congress had promised five guarantees during the assembly polls in 2023. These included Gruha Jyothi, which provides free electricity up to 200 units in all houses in Karnataka; Gruha Lakshmi, which promises ₹2,000 to each woman head of the family; Anna Bhagya, which provides 10kg of food grains per month to every person in Below Poverty Line (BPL) families; Yuva Nidhi, which provides ₹3,000 per month to unemployed graduates and ₹1,500 to unemployed diploma holders; and the Shakti scheme, which offers free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRTC/BMTC buses.

On July 6, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the assembly R Ashoka made allegations against the state government through a post on X. He accused the party of having an anti-Dalit agenda and alleged that the government diverted ₹14,730 crore meant for the development of SC and ST communities to fund its guarantee schemes.

He further alleged that Siddaramaiah had looted ₹187 crores of Dalit funds from the Valmiki ST welfare board and is now diverting ₹14,730 crores from SCSP/TSP funds meant for the development of Dalits. “Aren’t you ashamed of looting Dalits for your greed for power? Why should Dalits fund your guarantee schemes at the cost of their welfare?” he questioned the government.

On Wednesday, the BJP leader questioned Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and Siddaramaiah after the notice by the commission.

He posted on X, “Does LoP Rahul Gandhi have the courage to raise his voice against the anti-Dalit regime of CM Siddaramaiah in Karnataka?” He further appreciated the NCSC for taking cognizance of the matter, adding, “I sincerely appreciate the National Commission for Scheduled Castes for taking suo-moto cognizance regarding the diversion of ₹14,730.53 crore from SCSP and TSP allocation to guarantee schemes by Karnataka government.”

In the report on the said date, HT reported that the Siddaramaiah administration approved allocating 37% of the action plan worth ₹39,121.46 crore set aside for SC/ST welfare. For this fiscal year, the government has earmarked ₹27,673.96 crore under the SCSP and ₹11,447.51 crore under the TSP. Of this, ₹14,730.53 crore will be used to fund the guarantee schemes, with Siddaramaiah asserting that the allocation will benefit SC/ST beneficiaries under these schemes.

The government stated that funds from the SCSP-TSP have been allocated as follows: ₹7,881.91 crore for the ‘Gruhalakshmi’ scheme, ₹70.28 crore for the ‘Bhagyalakshmi’ scheme, ₹2,585.93 crore for the ‘Gruhajyoti’ scheme, ₹448.15 crore for the ‘Annabhagya’ scheme, ₹2,187 crore for the direct benefit transfer of the ‘Annabhagya’ scheme, ₹1,451.45 crore for the ‘Shakti’ scheme, and ₹175.50 crore for the ‘Yuva Nidhi’ scheme.

The government stated that sections 7(a), (b), and (c) of the SCP TSP Act allow for a portion of the funds to be allocated for specific developmental projects for SC and ST communities. This practice has been implemented in the past, exemplified by initiatives like the Bhagyalakshmi scheme, which provides insurance for girl children and free bicycles for girl students.

Responding to the commission’s notice, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said, “It is a shame on the national commission. Whatever money we are spending it is being spent for the same community, as per the law. After Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, we introduced the law in order to use the funds for the welfare of the SC/ST communities. What is wrong with it?”