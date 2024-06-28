Siddaramaiah appeals to Karnataka MPs to work together for welfare of state

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday addressed a meeting of the state’s elected Lok Sabha MPs, urging them to “raise their voices both inside and outside the parliament”. He also sought their support for the state government projects pending approval by the Centre. In a meeting which included Rajya Sabha members and Union ministers from the state, Siddaramaiah said, “Parliament is meant to be for the welfare of the state and not for politics”. (PTI)

Siddaramaiah, who led the Congress to win nine seats in Karnataka during the recent Lok Sabha elections, is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, home minister Amit Shah, railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and others on June 29.

He added,”For the development of the state’s land, water, culture, and resources, all state legislators need to strive together in one voice.” Siddaramaiah further told the leaders that while it’s not an “allegation” against the BJP-led NDA’s central government, but politics has “sidelined” discussions for the welfare of the state.

The CM said that the government has submitted numerous suggestions and proposals to the central government and that the voice of the MPs in the parliament “aims to ensure their realization”.

“The Mekedatu (multi-purpose dam) project requires Centre’s approval, and efforts for the Upper Bhadra (lift irrigation scheme) project must continue,” Siddaramaiah said and that he will urge Sitharaman to release promised grants. The CM also said that he will press for the release of the pending drought relief funds, adding that he aims to establish an AIIIMS institute in Raichur.

Other proposals included the development of coastal areas under the Udan scheme, converting the Bangalore International Airport into an air cargo complex, and establishing an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Mysore or Hassan.

Siddaramaiah also called for rejecting the Kasturirangan report affecting Western Ghats. He also highlighted how the state lagged behind when it comes to railway connectivity and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) progress.

“We need to present a strong case to rectify the state’s treatment in the 15th Finance Commission,” Siddaramaiah said, seeking approval for environmental clearances for the Kalasa Banduri project.

He said that he convened the meeting with the state’s development being the only agenda. “I make an offer, approval, and effort for all these requests, plans, proposals. We are holding this friendly meeting for this offer. The development of the state is our only goal. We do not need political criticism... only development of the state,” Siddaramaiah said.

“This meeting is about constructive dialogue for the state’s development, devoid of politics or emotional accusations,” he added, urging collaboration across party lines.