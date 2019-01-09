NCW to send notice to Rahul Gandhi over remark on defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The National Commission for Women (NCW) will be sending notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday over his recent remark on Union defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“We will send a letter to Rahul Gandhi tomorrow morning asking him to clarify on what grounds he made such a remark. As a politician he cannot make such a statement that shows a misogynistic attitude,” Rekha Sharma, NCW Chairperson told IANS.

“What is Rahul Gandhii trying to imply with his misogynistic statement: “ek mahila say kaha meri raksha kiijiye”? Does he think women are weak? The irony is calling an accomplished defence minister of the largest democracy a weak person,” Sharma tweeted.

Gandhi on Wednesday while addressing a rally at Jaipur, Rajasthan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a woman to defend him in Parliament on Rafale fighter jet deal.

He was referring to Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech in Lok Sabha last week.

