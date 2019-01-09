‘Irresponsible opposition mocked woman Raksha Mantri’: PM Narendra Modi attacks Congress

In a blistering attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the party’s desperation was visible in their attack on a woman defence minister.

Modi’s attack came hours after Congress president Rahul Gandhi had claimed at a rally in Jaipur that the PM had run away to Punjab and had left a woman to defend him in the Rafale debate in Lok Sabha.

“On Rafale, when we raised questions in the Lok Sabha, we asked the PM to answer some questions. The PM didn’t come to the Lok Sabha for even a minute. Nirmala Sitharaman spoke for two and a half hours, but couldn’t answer our questions. We demolished her arguments. But the PM couldn’t show his face in Lok Sabha even for one minute,” he said.

“He asked a woman to defend him, and you saw how for two and a half hours, she couldn’t defend him,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi in Agra, Modi lauded Sitharaman and said it was the first time that a woman was holding the office of Defence Minister. (Follow live updates here)

Without taking her name, he said that a couple of days ago, she had answered the Opposition’s questions (on Rafale) in Parliament and had left them speechless.

“When she called their bluff and revealed the truth (about the Rafale deal) in Parliament, they (Congress) was left stunned and resorted to mocking the defence minister,” Modi said.

“They insulted a woman defence minister. They didn’t insult just a woman defence minister, but all women of the country. And for that these irresponsible, sexist politicians must pay,” Modi said.

Speaking in the same rally, Modi spoke about the Quota bill that was passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, and gave his reasoning for why there should be simultaneous Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections. Referring to the Quota bill, he said that the opposition is saying that the government brought in the bill ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to gain electoral benefits.

“Had we brought the bill three months ago, they would have said we brought it before the Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh elections. Had we brought it before that, they would have said we brought it before Karnataka elections. In our country some or the other election takes place every six months. That is why I say we should have Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections once in five years,” he said.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 18:30 IST