PM Modi in Solapur Live Updates: Narendra Modi to launch BJP’s poll campaign in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) poll campaign in Maharashtra, with the inauguration of several infrastructure projects in Solapur, 190km south of Beed.

Modi will lay the foundation stone for 30,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the four-lane section of the Solapur-Tuljapur-Osmanabad highway. The project will improve connectivity between Solapur and Marathwada region. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate other local development projects. Modi is expected to address a public rally in Solapur after the inaugurations.

In Agra, the foundation stones for the following projects will be laid:



Integrated Command and Control Centre for Agra Smart City.



Upgradation of SN Medical College, Agra.



Various other development projects. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2019

Tomorrow, I look forward to being among the people of Agra. The Gangajal Project pertaining to water supply will be inaugurated. It will improve the water supply, benefiting Agra residents and tourists. Projects relating to health, sanitation, education will also be inaugurated. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2019

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. The Prime Minister will fly to Agra from Bidar in Karnataka and reach the rally ground around 3:15 pm, said district authorities.

A boost to the development of Solapur.



PM @narendramodi to inaugurate various development projects in the city. https://t.co/SXXt5dIxu9 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 9, 2019

