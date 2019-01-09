 PM Modi in Solapur Live Updates: Narendra Modi to launch BJP’s poll campaign in Maharashtra
LIVE BLOG

PM Narendra Modi in Solapur LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) poll campaign in Maharashtra, with the inauguration of several infrastructure projects in Solapur, 190km south of Beed.

By HT Correspondent | Jan 09, 2019 11:32 IST
highlights

Modi will lay the foundation stone for 30,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the four-lane section of the Solapur-Tuljapur-Osmanabad highway. The project will improve connectivity between Solapur and Marathwada region. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate other local development projects. Modi is expected to address a public rally in Solapur after the inaugurations.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. The Prime Minister will fly to Agra from Bidar in Karnataka and reach the rally ground around 3:15 pm, said district authorities.

Here are the live updates:

11:32 am IST

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is addressing a public meeting in Solapur, Maharashtra

11:22 am IST

PM Modi at foundation laying ceremony of various development projects in Solapur

11:04 am IST

PM Modi will inaugurate several infrastructure projects in Solapur

10: 52 am IST

PM Narendra Modi to launch BJP’s poll campaign in Maharashtra

