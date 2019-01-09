PM Narendra Modi’s rally in Agra to kick-start poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the Kothi Meena Bazar ground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Wednesday.

The PM will fly to Agra from Bidar in Karnataka and reach the rally ground around 3:15 pm, said district authorities. Prior to this, Modi had addressed gatherings at same venue in 2013 and 2016.

Officials said traffic diversions will be in place across the city in wake of the PM’s visit.

Ten companies of paramilitary forces and 4,000 policemen will provide security cover.

BJP leaders said they expected over two lakh people to attend the rally, which will kickstart the party’s election campaign in Uttar Pradesh.

“The rally is going to be a grand success with a huge crowd at the venue,” stated Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan, BJP MLA from Etamadpur in Agra district.

“The Prime Minister will address the gathering in Agra, which is considered to be the ‘Dalit’ capital of north India. The occasion comes 48 hours after the declaration made by the government for providing 10% reservation to economically weaker sections in jobs and education. It would be interesting to watch what he says and the crowd’s response to it,” stated a political analyst in the city.

Modi is expected to unveil various development projects, including the Gangajal project, for which water from Ganga had reached Agra. The city being connected with Palda fall in Bulandshahr through a pipeline laid for the purpose.

Meanwhile, lawyers reiterated their demand for a high court bench in Agra and gave a call to stay away from work in courts on Tuesday and Wednesday.

They plan to move towards Kothi Meena Bazar to raise the issue before the PM, but the administration is expected to keep an eye on them on Wednesday.

The preparations were finalised on Tuesday evening and the seating zones were demarcated in the audience arena at the venue. The ground was equipped with CCTV cameras and BJP workers placed party flags at various spots.

