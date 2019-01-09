Maha war of words: Uddhav Thackeray in Beed, Narendra Modi in Solapur today

While Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will kick off his tour of the drought-affected areas of Maharashtra on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) poll campaign in the state, with the inauguration of several infrastructure projects in Solapur, 190km south of Beed.

Thackeray is scheduled to visit Beed, Jalna and Aurangabad in Marathwada region and likely to criticise the BJP-led government over the agrarian crisis. According to Sena leaders, Thackeray will interact with farmers and distribute food grain and fodder for animals.

A Sena MLA from Marathwada said the party will distribute about 30 tonnes of fodder in Beed and 10 tonnes in Jalna. “He will visit the drought-hit villages in Marathwada region. He will also speak to farmers on the relief measures required,” said Anil Desai, Sena secretary and Rajya Sabha MP.

This is Thackeray’s first public appearance, after BJP national president Amit Shah made a statement in the state on Sunday that his party would defeat allies if there is no alliance. Sena leaders have attacked the BJP after Shah’s statement, and all eyes are on what Thackeray has to say.

Modi will lay the foundation stone for 30,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the four-lane section of the Solapur-Tuljapur-Osmanabad highway. The project will improve connectivity between Solapur and Marathwada region. The PM will also inaugurate other local development projects. Modi is expected to address a public rally in Solapur after the inaugurations.

Subsequently, Sena leader and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray will also tour drought-affected areas of the state from January 12. During his visit, the party plans to provide food grain, vegetables, water tankers, cooking oil to 5,000 farmers. While the tour is viewed as launch of the party’s campaign for Lok Sabha, Desai dismissed it.

