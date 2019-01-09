‘Was Rafale deal held up because of Michel mama?’: Modi attacks Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and alleged that AgustaWestland middleman Christian Michel was also lobbying for French manufacturer Dassault Aviation’s rivals in the Rafale deal.

Modi cited media reports and said that Michel, who was arrested in connection with the VVIP chopper scam, was lobbying for a contender other than Rafale.

“The onus is on the Congress to come clean on what is driving its allegations on the Rafale deal,” Modi said at a rally in Solapur in Maharashtra.

“Congress should answer which leader of their party, now shouting about this (Rafale deal), has a connection with Michel,” he said.

“Was the deal stopped because of Michel mama?,” Modi said.

“The nation wants answers. Those who have dealings with middlemen will have to answer for the compromises done with the nation’s security,” he said.

Referring to himself as the watchdog, he said that he has embarked on a mission to root out corruption and that he cannot be bought or scared and will work relentlessly.

