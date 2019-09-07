NDA 2.0’s 100-day performance historic: PM Modi

india

Updated: Sep 07, 2019 15:39 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the 100-day performance by his Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA 2.0 government as “unprecedented and historic” on all fronts.

“We have been working speedily in all sectors, whether it is the Jal Jeevan Mission, respect and help for each and every farmer in the country, setting free our Muslim women from the malaise of Triple Talaq, or laws for strengthening children’s security,” said Modi.

He said the country must fulfill the dreams and aspirations of the past and present and also prepare for the future from now to ensure a better and happy life for our children.

“We must ensure that the future generations do not suffer the same type of problems which we were accustomed to, and the improvement of each individual will result in the country’s progress,” the PM urged.

Earlier, launching major Metro railway-related infrastructure projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore for Mumbai, Modi said that these would help make the lives of Mumbaikars “easy and time-saving”.

“When the country is moving towards becoming a $5-trillion economy, its imperative for our cities also to take simultaneous strides into the 21st century, for which the government will spend Rs 100 lakh-crore over the next five years,” Modi said.

First Published: Sep 07, 2019 15:22 IST