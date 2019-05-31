Parliament’s Budget Session to begin on 17 June, Union Budget to be presented on 5 July

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will be convened from June 17 to July 26 during which the Union Budget will be presented by the new government on July 5.

Announcing this, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Election for Speaker will be held on June 19.

He said first two days of the session will be earmarked for members to take oath. Followed by the speakers election next day.

The President will make his customary address to parliament after elections on june 20 followed by discussion and present vote of thanks to the President.

An interim budget with a vote on account was passed during the budget of the outgoing house in February-march.

This was decided in the first meeting of the new Union Cabinet today chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

First Published: May 31, 2019 19:33 IST