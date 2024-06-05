NDA allies Naidu and Kalyan to reach Delhi at 2.30 pm

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu and Jan Sena chief Pawan Kalyan are scheduled to land in Delhi at 2.30 pm along with BJP state in charge Sidharth Nath Singh for the NDA meeting later in the day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with NDA allies, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan.

It is understood that both NDA allies who have swept the Andhra Pradesh assembly election and performed well in the Lok Sabha elections, are committed to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his third term.

Sidharth Nath Singh with N Chandrababu Naidu.

Pawan Kalyan, it is understood, wanted to bring his family to meet PM Modi for the excellent result. Contrary to the stories in social media, TDP supremo Naidu was helping out the BJP to try and secure the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, which ultimately they lost.

The two NDA allies were constantly in touch with the top BJP leadership and are looking forward to sharing the Viksit Bharat Vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.