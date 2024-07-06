Chirag Paswan dismisses Lalu Yadav's claim Modi govt will ‘fall’ by August: ‘He’s saying this to…'

Union minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday dismissed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's ‘prediction’ that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government at the Centre will ‘fall by August.' Union minister Chirag Paswan (File Photo)

“Their (RJD) cadre could not prepare even in 10 years,” Paswan said, alluding to the first two terms of the PM Modi-led government from 2014 to 2024.

The former Bihar chief minister, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president stated, was only trying to keep RJD workers ‘occupied.’

“On behalf of the NDA, I can say that the strength of our government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi will be maintained for the next five years and many strong and bold decisions will be taken. These will be supported by all parties of the NDA,” he asserted.

In the recently-held Lok Sabha elections, the Prime Minister's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the largest constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), formed its third consecutive government at the Centre. However, unlike its first two terms, when it had 282 and 303 seats of its own in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP now has 240 Members of Parliament (MPs), falling short of the majority mark by 32 seats. Overall, the NDA has 293 Lok Sabha MPs, well above the majority mark.

Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas), which is based in Bihar and is among members of the BJP-led coalition, won all five seats it contested in the state.

Also Read | Ahead of 2025 Bihar Assembly polls, RJD and NDA flex muscles in Patna

On the other hand, the Congress party-led opposition INDIA bloc, with RJD as one of its constituents, also put up a surprisingly impressive performance, winning 234 seats. The Congress won 99 seats, as against 44 in 2014 and 52 in 2019, making it the largest opposition party in the Lower House of Parliament, and largest after the BJP.

(With ANI inputs)