e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / NDA gets a boost in poll-bound Bihar as Jitan Manjhi’s party joins it

NDA gets a boost in poll-bound Bihar as Jitan Manjhi’s party joins it

Jitan Manjhi, who had been part of the opposition Grand Alliance, was being wooed by the NDA for a long time.

india Updated: Sep 02, 2020 19:36 IST
Vijay Swaroop| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Vijay Swaroop| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Patna
Former Bihar Chief Minister and HAM(S) President Jitan Ram Manjhi joined the NDA on Wednesday.
Former Bihar Chief Minister and HAM(S) President Jitan Ram Manjhi joined the NDA on Wednesday. (PTI)
         

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar will now be a coalition of four parties after former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led HAM-S on Wednesday announced that the party is joining the NDA.

The other members of the NDA are the BJP, JD (U) and the LJP.

“We have forged an alliance with Janata Dal (United) and have become a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). There has been no discussion about seat-sharing in the next Bihar Assembly elections,” said Manjhi who is also the party president.

The former chief minister and one of the prominent Dalit face of Bihar made it clear that he has joined as an alliance partner and there was no merger of the HAM-S with JD (U).

“My party will work for the victory of each alliance candidate,” he said and clarified that he has joined the NDA without any terms and conditions. “I have very old relations with Nitish Kumar. How many seats we will get, it is a matter between the JD (U) and HAM-S,” he said.

HAM-S sources claim the party might contest on 10 assembly seats. An NDA source said that JD (U) national president Nitish Kumar wanted Manjhi to contest against former assembly speaker Udai Narain Chowdhary of RJD but he had shown his reluctance to fight the elections.

“There is a possibility of Manjhi going to Rajya Sabha at the earliest opportunity,” said a HAM-S leader.

Manjhi’s party had contested 20 assembly seats in 2015 assembly polls and won only one. The JD (U) sources said that Manjhi could be a Dalit face of the party after the exit of Shyam Rajak. Manjhi has a big following in the Maha Dalit and Dalit communities, which form 16% of Bihar’s population of 104.1 million as per the 2011 census.

“Seat-sharing is not at all an issue for us. The party decided to be with the development agenda of the NDA,” said HAM-S spokesperson Danish Rizwan.

Soon after announcing his party’s decision to ally with NDA, Manjhi criticized the RJD and rued his decision to join the Grand Alliance. “I fell in the trap of Lalu Prasad and that is why I joined GA. RJD is full of corruption and neck deep into scams,” said Manjhi.

Countering the RJD allegations that the party made his son MLC, Manjhi countered, “He got the membership through merit. He is not a seventh pass but a MA, Ph.d.”

Welcoming Manjhi’s decision to join the NDA, deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted, “Manjhi’s leaving GA goes on to prove that a party run from jail cannot do justice to Dalits and Backwards. Welcome Manjhi ji.”

The JD (U) also welcomed the move. “The NDA is going to benefit from his experience. It is a great setback for the GA,” said JD (U) spokesperson, Rajeev Ranjan.

The LJP did not react to the development.

tags
top news
Centre sets ground rules for metros to resume from Sept 7, Maharashtra will wait
Centre sets ground rules for metros to resume from Sept 7, Maharashtra will wait
India bans 118 more mobile apps including PUBG
India bans 118 more mobile apps including PUBG
Kashmiri couple, techie from Hyderabad among 5 charged by NIA for ISKP links
Kashmiri couple, techie from Hyderabad among 5 charged by NIA for ISKP links
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
IT ministry bans 118 more apps including PUBG, AppLock: Here’s the full list
IT ministry bans 118 more apps including PUBG, AppLock: Here’s the full list
NDA gets a boost in poll-bound Bihar as Jitan Manjhi’s party joins it
NDA gets a boost in poll-bound Bihar as Jitan Manjhi’s party joins it
‘Biggest HRD reform’: Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for civil servants
‘Biggest HRD reform’: Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for civil servants
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In