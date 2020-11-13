e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / NDA meet on Sunday to choose its leader in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar

NDA meet on Sunday to choose its leader in Bihar, says Nitish Kumar

india Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 14:27 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Janata Dal (United) President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives at party office, in Patna, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI12-11-2020_000137A)
Janata Dal (United) President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives at party office, in Patna, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI12-11-2020_000137A)(PTI)
         

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said the NDA will meet on Sunday to formally choose its leader in Bihar. The meeting will be held at 12.30pm, sources have confirmed. Following JD(U)’s poor performance in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly Election 2020, where Rashtriya Janata Dal emerged as the single-largest party and the BJP as the dominating ally in the NDA alliance with more seats than the JD(U), speculations were rife whether Nitish Kumar will remain the chief minister. Several top BJP leaders have, however, confirmed that it had been agreed before that Nitish Kumar would be at the helm and BJP would go by its pre-poll promise.Prime Minister Narendra Modi also mentioned Nitish Kumar and his contribution to the thumping victory of the NDA in Bihar.

With BJP intent on keeping Nitish Kumar at the helm, Kumar may take oath as the chief minister for the fourth successive term coming week. The swearing-in may take place on Monday, on the auspicious occasion of ‘Bhai Dooj’ as well. But speaking to media on Thursday for the first time after the results were announced, Nitish Kumar dismissed these speculations.

tags
top news
More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal
More steps coming, Delhi Covid situation should be under control in 7-10 days: Kejriwal
‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint
‘Won’t apologise’: Kunal Kamra tweets to SC judges on contempt complaint
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
Kenya walked into the dragon’s trap. It holds a message for South Asia
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi
‘Demand for Ayurvedic products went up globally during Covid-19’: PM Modi
To break ice, Union ministers hold key talks with farmers protesting central laws
To break ice, Union ministers hold key talks with farmers protesting central laws
LIVE: Pollution main reason behind Covid-19 rise in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
LIVE: Pollution main reason behind Covid-19 rise in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office for questioning in drugs-case
Arjun Rampal arrives at NCB office for questioning in drugs-case
‘India, China to hold another round of talks on Ladakh standoff soon’: MEA
‘India, China to hold another round of talks on Ladakh standoff soon’: MEA
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In